After a brief hiatus, Reformation is bringing back its most in-demand category: shoes. The brand initially launched its footwear line back in 2019 before pulling it off the literal and virtual shelves. As Reformation noted during its official announcement on Monday, footwear makes up around 18 to 25 percent of the total carbon emissions from the fashion industry, and producing sustainable footwear is easier said than done.

Now Reformation’s footwear is more eco-conscious, cutting back on virgin plastics by 75 percent, shipping with sustainable materials, and making sure the shoes are all 100-percent recyclable.

“For our relaunch, we went back to the drawing board to ensure we were making our shoes more sustainable and transparent than ever before,” Joni Pangsaeng, Reformation’s Footwear Design and Merchandising Director, told Observer. “Our new shoe collection allows our customers to both be sustainable and look cute, without sacrificing one for the other. Aesthetically, we were really driven by ’90s-inspired strappy silhouettes and ruching details that can pair well with the rest of our vintage-inspired designs.”

The initial launch of Ref Shoes comes with 18 on-trend styles, from lace-up sandals and thong wedges to ballet flats and chunky loafers. Prices go from $98 to $278 with sizes ranging from 5 to 11. Shop the shoes over on Reformation’s website and check out photos from the campaign, below.

Courtesy of Reformation

