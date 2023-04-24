Created in 2009, Reformation has established itself as a go-to sustainable brand for chic occasion dresses and elevated basics, all marketed with a sarcastic, friendly tone. So it comes as little surprise that the brand announced its Ref Bag collection with the line “for keeping your sh*t together.” Its first entry into the handbag category, the new collection’s campaign features Camila Morrone, styled by Danielle Goldberg and shot by Zoey Grossman. The brand promises the bags will “look much better by your side than your ex ever did.” Facts only!

The new Ref Bags include an oversized tote, a selection of shoulder bags, and a bag that converts into a clutch. The launch follows their shoe launch in 2021, with a mission to “bring sustainable fashion to everyone.” “Holds phone, keys, wallet, 6 different lip balms, year old receipts, unresolved emotions, and lamps, maybe,” the brand captioned an Instagram post about the oversized tote.

Reformation says the bags were all designed to be “timeless,” so as to “defy season-to-season trends.” “The bags are designed for the long haul, not only in the sense of their classic style, but also due to the material’s quality, versatility, and longevity,” the brand continued in a press release. All of the bags are made from true bovine leather (with a zero deforestation policy and partnership with Leather Working Group audited tanneries) from Italy and Germany. There are three core shapes in a variety of sizes and colors, for a total of 19 styles, ranging from $248-$698.

The bags incorporate minimal hardware, making them easier to recycle through the brand’s RefRecycling program, making it a full-circle endeavor. With the promise of “newness on a monthly basis” on the Reformation website, where the bags are available now, it seems one of our favorite sustainable dress brands has officially entered the “It” bag space.