Reformation Is The Latest Brand To Launch Activewear

Over the past year, activewear has moved beyond being strictly for working out and has become a regular offering in the fashion space. A slew of clothing brands have launched their own fitness lines and Reformation is the latest with their first-ever activewear collection, Ref Active.

Officially available on March 1, Ref Active was made for the everyday athlete in mind who wants to wear high-performance activewear for a workout or just to run errands. The new collection holds true to Reformation's playful aesthetic with flirty cuts and silhouettes, such as one-shoulder tops and biker shorts in shades of pale pastels and neutrals. The pieces are made from two sets of fabrication: EcoMove, a high performance material intended for high-impact classes and activity, and EcoStretch, for the more laidback workout — or even no workout at all, your choice.

Unsurprisingly, Ref Active upholds to Reformation's sustainable standards. "We're excited to provide our customers with a better activewear option that’s trend forward and more sustainable. The collection is made with Repreve, a fabric that uses 100-percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and is 100-percent traceable from start to finish," noted Kathleen Talbot, Reformation's Chief Sustainability Officer & VP Operations, in an official statement. "Repreve also allows customers to see the number of bottles recycled and the savings in greenhouse gas emissions, water, and energy for each style, so they can make informed choices when it comes to fashion."

Reformation's Ref Active collection is now available on TheReformation.com and comes in sizes 0 to 3X at a price point from $48 to $118. Check out the new activewear drop and campaign, below.

Courtesy of Reformation

Courtesy of Reformation

Courtesy of Reformation

Courtesy of Reformation