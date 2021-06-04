Fashion
Rickey Thompson’s Wildflower Cases Collab Is A Nod To The ‘70s
His new viral video accessory.
What better way to flex on your own viral content than with a phone case that you designed yourself? Internet star Rickey Thompson, best known for his LOL-worthy (and very stylish) presence on Instagram and TikTok, collaborated with Wildflower Cases on a phone cover to show off in future summer ‘fit pics.
The new phone case, which dropped on Friday and ranges in price from $35 to $37, pays homage to the ‘70s with retro floral prints in bright pops of orange, teal blue, and a deep red. “I’ve always loved the summer and I really wanted to create something that would give off that fun summer vibe,” says Thompson in an official statement. “I’m obsessed with the colors we used — they were inspired by the ‘70s. It was so fun working on this collab and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”
In true Rickey fashion, he’s been booked and busy with fashion gigs. As a longtime friend of Coach — starring in the American heritage brand’s campaigns and lookbooks — he recently had the opportunity to host its winter collection runway show in New York, which then made its debut Shanghai on Thursday.
“Well, when I saw the word Shanghai, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, international, so me,’” Thompson told Bustle. “When I got on the set, I was super excited to really jump in. The whole hosting gig was just so me — I got to play on it and use my personality.”
Visit Wildflower Cases’ website now to get your own phone case and see more of Thompson’s collab campaign, below.