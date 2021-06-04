Rickey Thompson’s Wildflower Cases Collab Is A Nod To The ‘70s

What better way to flex on your own viral content than with a phone case that you designed yourself? Internet star Rickey Thompson, best known for his LOL-worthy (and very stylish) presence on Instagram and TikTok, collaborated with Wildflower Cases on a phone cover to show off in future summer ‘fit pics.

The new phone case, which dropped on Friday and ranges in price from $35 to $37, pays homage to the ‘70s with retro floral prints in bright pops of orange, teal blue, and a deep red. “I’ve always loved the summer and I really wanted to create something that would give off that fun summer vibe,” says Thompson in an official statement. “I’m obsessed with the colors we used — they were inspired by the ‘70s. It was so fun working on this collab and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

In true Rickey fashion, he’s been booked and busy with fashion gigs. As a longtime friend of Coach — starring in the American heritage brand’s campaigns and lookbooks — he recently had the opportunity to host its winter collection runway show in New York, which then made its debut Shanghai on Thursday.

“Well, when I saw the word Shanghai, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, international, so me,’” Thompson told Bustle. “When I got on the set, I was super excited to really jump in. The whole hosting gig was just so me — I got to play on it and use my personality.”

Visit Wildflower Cases’ website now to get your own phone case and see more of Thompson’s collab campaign, below.

Photo by Lauren Leekley/Courtesy of Wildflower Cases

