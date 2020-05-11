Rihanna Models Savage X Fenty At Home For New Summer Campaign

In honor of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty second anniversary, the brand is doing things differently for its new summer campaign. The "Savage X Summer" collection's campaign was shot by the brand's own ambassadors and influencers exclusively at home in collaboration with mixed media artist Rafatoon. Plus, fans have the chance to star in Savage X Fenty's July campaign, which they can learn more about soon on the brand's Instagram page.

While the COVID-19 crisis has made things challenging for the fashion industry, particularly when it comes to creating and producing new collections, the lingerie brand is leaning into what has become the world's new normal over the past couple of months. For each month of summer, Savage X Fenty will focus on "community, connection, and celebration." Anna Cruz, Jazzmyne Jay, Ayesha Perry, Corie Rayvon, and more shot their own photos modeling pieces from the new summer drop.

Of course, there are images from Rihanna herself, modeling the Iridescent Lace Caged Bra, Bikini, and Garter Belt at home and barefoot like the rest of us. The fan-favorite styles will now come in three colors Lavender, Misty Pink Rose, and Black Caviar, and can be purchased as a set for $103. The individual pieces range from $20 - $46.

See more from Savage X Fenty's new summer campaign below, and shop the new styles at Savage X Fenty's website.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty