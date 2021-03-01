Rihanna Is A '60s Bombshell In New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but when Rihanna is the one behind it, you're still in for something good. On Monday, Savage X Fenty released its March 2021 collection with '60s-inspired silhouettes and flower power prints.

The campaign stars Rihanna herself, wearing the collection's Xtra VIP set, which includes the Free Spirit Floral Unlined Plunge Bra, Free Spirit Floral String Thong, and Free Spirit Floral Full-Length Robe. Savage X Fenty also tapped models Nyakim Gatwech, Denise Bidot, Tonoia, and Bree Kish for the campaign.

The March drop comes less than a month after Rihanna's LVMH-affiliated luxury fashion house Fenty announced that it would be going on an extended hiatus. While Fenty may have struggled during 2020, Savage X Fenty continued to grow, with a 200% increase in revenue and 150% boost in active VIP members. Earlier this year, the lingerie brand secured $115 million in funding.

"Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," Rihanna and LVMH said in an official joint statement last month.

Suffice it to say, Savage X Fenty isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Check out the photos from the new campaign, below, and shop the new collection over on Savage X Fenty's website.

