Maria Bobila
Richard Foreman/Paramount/Zomba/Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fashion

The 14 Fashion Essentials You Need For Your Upcoming Road Trip

Including a few must-haves for your car, too.

fb
tw

Road trips are always a good idea, until you realize how much planning actually goes into them. Not only do you have to make sure your car is in tip-top shape for a lengthy drive, but there's also mapping out the route (and a backup route if you need to detour), booking hotels and Airbnbs, and making sure you have some fun photo ops, nearby gas stations, and food spots along the way. But don't let this discourage you! The prepping and journey are both well worth it, and luckily, we have a solid list of items for your go-to outfit, along with some essentials that you never knew your car needed.

When it comes to clothes, accept the fact that you'll be sitting on your butt in a car for a long time. Go for comfort, but opt for polished silhouettes in case you want to grab a meal or stroll through the park that's along your route. There are plenty of loungewear options available now, so you'll likely find a few options that you'll love. Add a tailored coat, blazer, or cozy fleece jacket and you're ready to hit the road in style.

Ahead, shop the fashion essentials and car must-haves for your upcoming road trip. Have fun and safe travels!

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Ellington Hoodie Sweater
Madewell

Comfort is key when it comes to getting dressed for a long drive. This soft hoodie comes with matching pants for a cozy and put-together look.

Ellington Straight-Leg Sweater Pants
Madewell

The straight-leg silhouette makes this sweatpant a great option to wear anywhere. Throw on a blazer or fleece when you have to make a public-facing pitstop.

Fanny Pack
BAGGU

A stylish and very functional handbag option for travel that's roomy enough to store all of your important belongings and keep them close to you at all times, too.

Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker
Nike

These high-top sneakers are wearable for long hours and they go with any outfit. We love the pop of neon on this vintage-inspired pair.

Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
YETI

A road trip is never complete without a fully stocked cooler with your favorite snacks and drinks. (Plus, a hangry passenger is never a good thing.) This YETI cooler is designed to fit behind the seat of a car.

Fairfax Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses
UO

A pair of chunky rectangle frames that make a statement and protect your eyes from the sun while driving.

Black MOPQ Cap
Museum of Peace & Quiet

And if your sunglasses aren't cutting it, then a baseball cap will do the trick. (Also a good solution for bad hair days.)

iOttie Wireless Car Charger Mount
Amazon

A double-whammy of a gadget for your road trip: It keeps your phone (and Google Maps) within easy view and charges it at the same time, too.

Hand Sanitizer Duo Discovery
Noshinku

Hand sanitizer is a must-have everywhere you go. Noshinku has a great selection of scents (lavender, bergamot, and eucalyptus) and its packaging is sleek and slim enough to keep on hand at all times. This Duo Discovery set comes with a larger bottle to store in your car for a quick germs-be-gone spritz.

Meals x LCD Face Covering 2-Pack
Meals

Two face masks are better than one because you'll always have an extra mask at the ready. Plus, they're tie-dyed, which is always a good thing.

Dylan Mask Chain Strap
Pretty Connected

You'll never fully realize how much you actually needed a chain for your mask until you try it. Trust us on this one.

Floral S Tote Bag
Stüssy

Your road trip might involve longer stays in some cities and a quick one-nighter in others. Bring a large tote (packed with toiletries and a change of clothes) if you're only spending the night and then keep everything else in a carry-on suitcase in the car. That way, you're not lugging around more than you need.

32oz Drip Nalgene in Lime
KkCo

Just because hydration is important while flying doesn't mean it isn't when you're on the road. You can never go wrong with a reliable Nalgene in tow.

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets
Amazon

The most underrated essential for any road trip is the small but mighty car trash can. Pick one with pockets to store your large hand sanitizer bottle, extra face mask, and paper towels for surprise spills.