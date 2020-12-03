Road trips are always a good idea, until you realize how much planning actually goes into them. Not only do you have to make sure your car is in tip-top shape for a lengthy drive, but there's also mapping out the route (and a backup route if you need to detour), booking hotels and Airbnbs, and making sure you have some fun photo ops, nearby gas stations, and food spots along the way. But don't let this discourage you! The prepping and journey are both well worth it, and luckily, we have a solid list of items for your go-to outfit, along with some essentials that you never knew your car needed.

When it comes to clothes, accept the fact that you'll be sitting on your butt in a car for a long time. Go for comfort, but opt for polished silhouettes in case you want to grab a meal or stroll through the park that's along your route. There are plenty of loungewear options available now, so you'll likely find a few options that you'll love. Add a tailored coat, blazer, or cozy fleece jacket and you're ready to hit the road in style.

Ahead, shop the fashion essentials and car must-haves for your upcoming road trip. Have fun and safe travels!

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.