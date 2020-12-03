Fashion
The 14 Fashion Essentials You Need For Your Upcoming Road Trip
Including a few must-haves for your car, too.
Road trips are always a good idea, until you realize how much planning actually goes into them. Not only do you have to make sure your car is in tip-top shape for a lengthy drive, but there's also mapping out the route (and a backup route if you need to detour), booking hotels and Airbnbs, and making sure you have some fun photo ops, nearby gas stations, and food spots along the way. But don't let this discourage you! The prepping and journey are both well worth it, and luckily, we have a solid list of items for your go-to outfit, along with some essentials that you never knew your car needed.
When it comes to clothes, accept the fact that you'll be sitting on your butt in a car for a long time. Go for comfort, but opt for polished silhouettes in case you want to grab a meal or stroll through the park that's along your route. There are plenty of loungewear options available now, so you'll likely find a few options that you'll love. Add a tailored coat, blazer, or cozy fleece jacket and you're ready to hit the road in style.
Ahead, shop the fashion essentials and car must-haves for your upcoming road trip. Have fun and safe travels!
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Hand sanitizer is a must-have everywhere you go. Noshinku has a great selection of scents (lavender, bergamot, and eucalyptus) and its packaging is sleek and slim enough to keep on hand at all times. This Duo Discovery set comes with a larger bottle to store in your car for a quick germs-be-gone spritz.
Your road trip might involve longer stays in some cities and a quick one-nighter in others. Bring a large tote (packed with toiletries and a change of clothes) if you're only spending the night and then keep everything else in a carry-on suitcase in the car. That way, you're not lugging around more than you need.