MENU
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fashion
Rodarte Invents Morticia-Core: 7 Things You Need to Know
Glitter bagels, fairy wings, and more.
by
Lauren McCarthy
4 hours ago
The Fall 2023 Rodarte runway show was held in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the brand transformed a savings bank into a banquet fit for a princess — or a fairy (more on that to come).
A view of the set.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tap
Beauty
Entertainment
Culture
Fashion
Amplifying Our Voices
Nylon Nights
about
newsletter
archive
advertising
terms
privacy
DMCA
masthead
editorial standards
Careers
Your Privacy Options
FB
TW
IG
PT
YT
NYLON © 2023 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.