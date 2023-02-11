NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: A model walks the runway at the Rodarte show during New York Fashi...
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Rodarte Invents Morticia-Core: 7 Things You Need to Know

Glitter bagels, fairy wings, and more.

  1. The Fall 2023 Rodarte runway show was held in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the brand transformed a savings bank into a banquet fit for a princess — or a fairy (more on that to come).
A view of the set.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tap