After years of demand for custom wedding looks, dreamy American fashion brand Rodarte just announced its first official bridal collection, available at Luxury Stores at Amazon. The range includes ready-to-wear bridal styles in Rodarte’s signature aesthetic, including elegant silhouettes and details like gathered ruffles, bias cuts, tiered layers, and hand-molded silk flowers.

Rodarte’s bridal collection is available in the wedding budget-friendly range of $966 to $2,850, and it comes in sizes 0 – 16. “So many people see bridal opportunities within our pieces that we wanted to expand into the category in a more deliberate manner with a wider offering of textures and materials,” said Kate and Laura Mulleavy, founders and designers of Rodarte, in a joint statement. “With Amazon, we are able to offer a new shopping experience for brides looking for ease and inspiration when searching for the perfect bridal look.”

Courtesy of Rodarte

With the likes of Beanie Feldstein recently wearing a custom Rodarte silk chiffon, hand-beaded dress for the rehearsal dinner at her wedding, the new ready-to-wear collection will make it easier (and more affordable) to be a Rodarte bride. The designs themself feel effortlessly cool and perfect for the modern bride, combining silk slip dresses with lace, tulle, and rose detailing.

Rodarte’s bridal collection is available now on Luxury Stores at Amazon and the Rodarte website.