She's the mastermind behind the costuming of Black Hollywood’s most acclaimed films.
From university films to a decades-long career spanning over 60 film and TV contributions, Ruth E. Carter is the costume designer flawlessly encapsulating the Black experience on screen. Discover the journey of Carter's work, from early Spike Lee films to a 2018 box-office hit.
With initial thoughts of becoming an actor, Carter attended Hampton University where she was hired to costume design for university films and plays, unknowingly the beginning of a career that would grow to shape and become cemented in Black cinema for years to come.