Jimmy Choo’s Colorful Sailor Moon Collaboration Is Coming Soon

fashion
The tallest platforms and the brightest colors to honor 30 years of the one and only Sailor Moon.
Everyone knows that a butt-kicking heroine is nothing without a good pair of boots. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Sailor Moon, Jimmy Choo is celebrating one of pop culture’s most fashionable ingenues with footwear that’s as endearing and powerful as she is — a new, bold collection in partnership with Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuch, featuring five styles inspired by the show’s feminist ideals.
The five styles include the Sailor Moon boots, which are a knee-high stretch style with a streamlined silhouette, and a lacquered kick-heel in the same vibrant pink as Sailor Moon’s own.
Jimmy Choo