If you’ve long dreamt of getting yourself on the waitlist for a tiny tattoo by Jonathan “JONBOY” Valena - today is your lucky day. You can get your hands on one right now.

Sort of.

The New York-based tattoo artist, beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Post Malone, has partnered with friend and designer Sally LaPointe for her brand’s first ever collaboration: a 12-piece capsule collection that pairs its signature bold, monochromatic design with Valena’s intricately delicate tattoos.

Lapointe herself has a collection of tattoos by Valena, while his first experience at New York Fashion Week happened when he attended her spring/summer 2017 show. As longtime friends, the partnership was a natural one.

Now, together, they have created a mostly unisex, pink and black collection that is a love letter to their shared city.

“I wanted to create designs that reflect my passion and tell the story of my relationship with New York City: A city that continues to surprise me with what’s around the corner and a city that constantly challenges me,” Valena said of the collection in a release. “New York has my heart and I hope our friends and followers fall in love with this special collection.”

Honestly, it’s hard not to fall in love with it. There’s an almost painfully cute sweatsuit, a leather jacket, a pink fox fur coat that will set you back $19,000, and a $55 scrunchie. All the pieces are embroidered with Valena’s artwork.

Ahead, a closer look at the collab. Click here to see and shop the entire LAPOINTE X JONBOY collection.

