Sami Miró Wants To Be A RuPaul’s Drag Race Judge

If you live, breath, and sleep vintage fashion, then you’ve most likely heard of Sami Miró. Aside from owning her own upcycled clothing line, the designer has made a sustainable impact on the industry since her early days of creating bespoke designs. Now, she’s taking her conscious fashion sense to the tech world.

Samsung recently teamed up with Miró for her first-ever tech collaboration, which involved designing a set of watchbands and faces for the new Galaxy Watch 4. “I decided to work with Samsung because we have similar thinking,” Miró tells NYLON. “I appreciated that they were taking steps toward sustainability, like the Galaxy for the Planet initiative. That’s huge for me and I wanted to be able to reach more people and educate them about the innovations happening in sustainable fashion.”

All of the designs were inspired by Mother Earth and is meant to hopefully “evoke positive energy and emotion for the person who wants to be good to the planet and themselves,” says Miró. Plus, you can bet that the collaboration involves eco-consciously sourced materials. The watchbands were made from recycled apple peels, as well as other sustainable materials. The accessory is available in black, a steel gray, blue, and white, along with a galaxy-themed purple and black version.

As for Miró, in addition to celebrating her new Samsung collaboration, she’s heavily preparing her fall fashion wardrobe, which will include her namesake’s vintage porterhouse jeans and mini hoodies. The designer is also excited for what her brand has coming up next. “There is so much newness coming [to Sami Miró Vintage],” she shares. “We have new have collaboration launching September 21st, plus pre-fall, fall, and holiday.”

Below, Miro takes on NYLON 19 and shares her go-to drink, favorite internet meme, her must-have (not) coffee order, and so much more.

Sami Miró for Samsung x Sami Miró Collection. Courtesy of Samsung

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Libra. I take it with a grain of salt but sometimes it just makes sense.

2. Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? I believe in energy and ghosts in that form but I have never seen one so I’m not positive.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? Blanco tequila, sparkling water, and a splash of fresh lemon juice.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Lauryn Hill, Tupac, and Musiq Soulchild.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Raw organic sauerkraut straight from the jar.

6. What’s a bad habit of yours that you’ve been meaning to fix? Falling asleep to Netflix on my iPad.

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? Shopping vintage of Etsy and Depop.

Sami Miró for Samsung x Sami Miró Collection. Courtesy of Samsung

8. Describe your worst date in three words. Lies. Old man. Awkward.

9. What was the last DM you received? “Can I model for Sami Miró Vintage?”

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Kanye West’s “Runaway”

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? No Doubt. Pure bliss and inspiration to reach for the stars.

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Little Mermaid and Le Grand Chemain.

13. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Christian Bale saying “ooo” because my dad sends it to me almost daily.

Sami Miró for Samsung x Sami Miró Collection. Courtesy of Samsung

14. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Organic incense

15. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My first thrifted piece, which was a tiny purple Lacoste polo with sun damage and holes.

16. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Tell me about yourself.

17. What reality show would you most like to appear on? RuPaul’s Drag Race as a mentor and/or judge for an episode on sustainability and upcycling.

18. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Moisturize like crazy for a natural glow.

19. What is your coffee order? Matcha latte made with water and extra matcha.

Shop the Samsung x Sami Miró collection now.