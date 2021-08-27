Maria Bobila
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Best Early-2000s Fashion Moments

One of the best things to come out of the early aughts.

Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still together. The two first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, went on an impromptu first date three years later, and have been happily married since 2002. They’re any Y2K teen’s dream couple, and their memorable early-aughts wardrobe was the cherry on top of it all.

Ahead, see Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s best couple fashion moments from the throwback era.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

2000, MTV Movie Awards

The couple matching in leather-accented looks. Gellar won two MTV Movie Awards for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss (with Selma Blair) in Cruel Intentions.

