Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still together. The two first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, went on an impromptu first date three years later, and have been happily married since 2002. They’re any Y2K teen’s dream couple, and their memorable early-aughts wardrobe was the cherry on top of it all.

Ahead, see Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s best couple fashion moments from the throwback era.