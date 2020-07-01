Fashion
Turns out dreams can come true in your Instagram DMs.
Savage X Fenty has announced its contest winners for its newest campaign. Brenda Senyana, Kortney Russell, Gerlind Anagho, and Sariena Luy are now the faces of the lingerie brand’s summer drop after entering the contest with thousands of other applicants. Check out the photos from the July campaign, including quotes from interviews with the models and Vogue, and shop some of the Savage X Fenty pieces that they're wearing ahead.
"I have always loved Savage X Fenty because, from the start, they have made space for plus-size women and women of color to be sexy and fierce, and that is how I see myself," Senyana told Vogue. "When the opportunity came to be a part of the campaign, I knew I had to submit."