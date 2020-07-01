Savage X Fenty has announced its contest winners for its newest campaign. Brenda Senyana, Kortney Russell, Gerlind Anagho, and Sariena Luy are now the faces of the lingerie brand’s summer drop after entering the contest with thousands of other applicants. Check out the photos from the July campaign, including quotes from interviews with the models and Vogue, and shop some of the Savage X Fenty pieces that they're wearing ahead.