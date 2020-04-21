Fashion
St. Vincent's Style Evolution, From Chill Brooklynite To High Fashion Star
She's come a long way since 2010.
Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, has a wildly creative fashion sense for someone coming out of Tulsa, Oklahoma (no disrespect to Tulsa). The singer has always maintained her own unique aesthetic while performing, but her off-duty outfits are nothing to overlook.
Over the past decade, St. Vincent's personal style has gone through its own transformation, shifting from the everyday chill Brooklynite apparel of the 2010s — think vintage-inspired dresses and smart layering — to the bespoke garments with eye-catching silhouettes from high fashion houses like Chanel and Saint Laurent.
"I grew up loving fashion and was always trying to pull together cool outfits. It's definitely something I've always been interested in from a young age." she told Harper's Bazaar Australia in a 2018 article that posed the question, "Is St. Vincent the world's most stylish performer?"
It's very possible. While her on-stage looks have gotten more dramatic over time, so has her off-stage style, both of which now include healthy amounts of latex, expensive fabrics, and theatrical designs. Her performing outfits may get most of the shine, but now it's time to give St. Vincent's red carpet style its own fair retrospective.
Below, take a look back on St. Vincent's full style evolution.