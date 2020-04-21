Erika Harwood
St. Vincent's Style Evolution, From Chill Brooklynite To High Fashion Star

She's come a long way since 2010.

Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, has a wildly creative fashion sense for someone coming out of Tulsa, Oklahoma (no disrespect to Tulsa). The singer has always maintained her own unique aesthetic while performing, but her off-duty outfits are nothing to overlook.

Over the past decade, St. Vincent's personal style has gone through its own transformation, shifting from the everyday chill Brooklynite apparel of the 2010s — think vintage-inspired dresses and smart layering — to the bespoke garments with eye-catching silhouettes from high fashion houses like Chanel and Saint Laurent.

"I grew up loving fashion and was always trying to pull together cool outfits. It's definitely something I've always been interested in from a young age." she told Harper's Bazaar Australia in a 2018 article that posed the question, "Is St. Vincent the world's most stylish performer?"

It's very possible. While her on-stage looks have gotten more dramatic over time, so has her off-stage style, both of which now include healthy amounts of latex, expensive fabrics, and theatrical designs. Her performing outfits may get most of the shine, but now it's time to give St. Vincent's red carpet style its own fair retrospective.

Below, take a look back on St. Vincent's full style evolution.

At the Kitchen's Spring Gala in May 2010Jason Kempin/WireImage
At the 'Portlandia' season 2 premiere in January 2012Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
At the CFDA Awards in June 2012Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
At the amfAR Inspiration Miami Beach Party in December 2012Larry Marano/Getty Images for amfAR
At 'Us Weekly''s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in September 2014Mychal Watts/WireImage
At the NBA 2K15 launch party in September 2014Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 2K Games
At the Xperia Access Q Awards in October 2014Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony
At the Brit Awards in February 2015Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
At the 'Paper Towns' premiere in July 2015Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
At the Oscars in March 2018Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At 'Billboard' Women In Music event in December 2018Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard
At the Grammys in February 2019John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
At the Film Independent Spirit Awards in February 2020Taylor Hill/FilmMagic