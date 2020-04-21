St. Vincent's Style Evolution, From Chill Brooklynite To High Fashion Star

Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, has a wildly creative fashion sense for someone coming out of Tulsa, Oklahoma (no disrespect to Tulsa). The singer has always maintained her own unique aesthetic while performing, but her off-duty outfits are nothing to overlook.

Over the past decade, St. Vincent's personal style has gone through its own transformation, shifting from the everyday chill Brooklynite apparel of the 2010s — think vintage-inspired dresses and smart layering — to the bespoke garments with eye-catching silhouettes from high fashion houses like Chanel and Saint Laurent.

"I grew up loving fashion and was always trying to pull together cool outfits. It's definitely something I've always been interested in from a young age." she told Harper's Bazaar Australia in a 2018 article that posed the question, "Is St. Vincent the world's most stylish performer?"

It's very possible. While her on-stage looks have gotten more dramatic over time, so has her off-stage style, both of which now include healthy amounts of latex, expensive fabrics, and theatrical designs. Her performing outfits may get most of the shine, but now it's time to give St. Vincent's red carpet style its own fair retrospective.

Below, take a look back on St. Vincent's full style evolution.

At the Kitchen's Spring Gala in May 2010 Jason Kempin/WireImage

At the 'Portlandia' season 2 premiere in January 2012 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

At the CFDA Awards in June 2012 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the amfAR Inspiration Miami Beach Party in December 2012 Larry Marano/Getty Images for amfAR

At 'Us Weekly''s Most Stylish New Yorkers party in September 2014 Mychal Watts/WireImage

At the NBA 2K15 launch party in September 2014 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for 2K Games

At the Xperia Access Q Awards in October 2014 Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony

At the Brit Awards in February 2015 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

At the 'Paper Towns' premiere in July 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At the Oscars in March 2018 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At 'Billboard' Women In Music event in December 2018 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

At the Grammys in February 2019 John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy