Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Reunited At The Academy Museum Gala

If you were on the internet for any amount of time this weekend, you know that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were photographed at the Museum Academy Gala in Los Angeles... together. Bieber was wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown, and Gomez opted for a chic black suit. What you might not know, however, is that there were dozens of other stylish celebs in attendance. Here, see some of the best outfits of the night.