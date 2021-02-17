If you're already daydreaming about your next beach trip, then we're here to help you start shopping for it. Kitschy shell jewelry will help you channel a toes-in-the-sand mentality whether you’re oceanside or WFH. It doesn't matter if your jewelry is maximal and colorful or consists of neutral everyday pieces, we promise marine details have a place in your upcoming spring (and even summer) wardrobe.

Designers were also looking to the wanderlust of sunnier shorefront days for inspiration and although nautical themes carried through ready-to-wear, the beachy accessories were hard to miss, from shell-shaped bags to oceanic-style charm anklets. Versace's Spring 2021 collection, for example, was scattered with starfish motifs and sand-dollar embellishments while models at Alberta Ferretti donned conch-shell pendant necklaces and earrings.

Much like warm-weater trends in the past, the cowrie shell is still having a major moment on the jewelry front. Dangling off of Aurelie Bidermann earrings in hot pink or clustered on a Tohum anklet, this beloved shell style comes in every shape and form. The scallop shell is also garnering popularity this time around in hand-painted pink porcelain from Nach Bijoux or a simple silver signet from Pura Vida.

So when you're fantasizing of brighter, SPF-filled days, find some solace in your vacation-ready jewels, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.