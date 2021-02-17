Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Serendipitous Project

Fashion

16 Shell Jewelry Pieces To Make You Feel Like You’re At The Beach

Find some (sunny) solace in these vacation-ready jewels.

fb
tw

If you're already daydreaming about your next beach trip, then we're here to help you start shopping for it. Kitschy shell jewelry will help you channel a toes-in-the-sand mentality whether you’re oceanside or WFH. It doesn't matter if your jewelry is maximal and colorful or consists of neutral everyday pieces, we promise marine details have a place in your upcoming spring (and even summer) wardrobe.

Designers were also looking to the wanderlust of sunnier shorefront days for inspiration and although nautical themes carried through ready-to-wear, the beachy accessories were hard to miss, from shell-shaped bags to oceanic-style charm anklets. Versace's Spring 2021 collection, for example, was scattered with starfish motifs and sand-dollar embellishments while models at Alberta Ferretti donned conch-shell pendant necklaces and earrings.

Much like warm-weater trends in the past, the cowrie shell is still having a major moment on the jewelry front. Dangling off of Aurelie Bidermann earrings in hot pink or clustered on a Tohum anklet, this beloved shell style comes in every shape and form. The scallop shell is also garnering popularity this time around in hand-painted pink porcelain from Nach Bijoux or a simple silver signet from Pura Vida.

So when you're fantasizing of brighter, SPF-filled days, find some solace in your vacation-ready jewels, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fantasea Bracelet
Venessa Arizaga

In vibrant pink and green, this beach bracelet can punch up your wrist candy. Pair in a kitschy grouping of colorful bracelets.

Beacon Huggie Earrings
Brinker & Eliza

These huggies are adorned with natural trumpet and murex shells and plated with gold detailing.

Paxi Multi Necklace
Éliou

This spunky beaded necklace is perfectly on-trend with rainbow beading, pearl, and shell embellishments.

Pink Merco Earrings
Aurelie Bidermann

These simple gold hoops are enhanced by hand-lacquered pink sea shells.

Coral & Cowrie Shell Ring
Vintouch Jewels

This handmade ring features a cowrie shell with a coral accent bead. It can be worn amongst your everyday rings for a summery flair.

Bamboo Coral Shell Necklace
Maison Irem

In contrasting red and purple, this bamboo-beaded necklace is the perfect beachy accent.

Shell-Charm Bracelet
Isabel Marant

An all-silver version of a shell piece, this bracelet has a modern charm.

Cauri N°2 9-karat Gold Resin and Turquoise Earring
Pascale Monvoisin

Hanging from a nine-karat gold hook, this shell charm is shaped from resin with a turquoise detail stone.

Cowrie Shell Bangle
Cocoa Centric

This simple gold bangle is garnished with white cowrie shells for a summery everyday bracelet.

Rose Earrings
Serendipitous Project

These ultra-girly drop earrings have a pink gem post complimented by an oversized scallop shell.

Historia Natural Black Earrings
Johanna Ortiz

These black statement earrings are decorated with a cluster of tiny shells. The contrast makes them more dressy than the usual oceanic-inspired jewels.

Multi Natural Puka Cowrie Anklet
Tohum

This shell-clustered anklet is a beach bum’s dream and can also double as a bracelet.

Shell Signet Ring
Pura Vida

This traditional silver signet ring has a scallop shell emblem and a minimalistic form.

Shell Earrings
Nach Bijoux

In soft pink porcelain, these scallop shells will top off your neutral and pastel spring looks.

Olympia Shell-embellished Hoop Earring
Rebecca de Ravenel

Your classic hoops have been updated with white cord wrap and a cool collection of dainty shells.

Tulum Cowrie Shell Choker Necklace
Sequin

An ode to your classic 2000s puka shell choker, this version is elevated with gold accents.