Gabrielle Prescod and Erika Harwood
Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

Fashion

The Best 13 Short Sets For A Low-Key Summer

You don't need to have any plans to wear these.

The theme of Summer 2020 fashion is... well, wearing anything that isn't a ripped-up set of pajamas or sweats. That's where a good matching short set comes in. Many of us are still staying at home, but are sick of seeing (and wearing) the same old loungewear. It's time to spice things up a bit for the warm-weather season, but still keep things comfortable and casual.

The trend of pajamas as everyday wear isn't particularly new. Silk sleepwear had a fashion moment a few years ago, but a long-sleeved silk set isn't exactly ideal for when the weather temps rise, even if your plans are just lounging around at home in front of your AC unit. A shirt-and-shorts set is perfect for just about everything, from a socially distant hangout with fewer than 10 people or chilling on the couch and watching every episode of Supermarket Sweep on Netflix.

Fortunately, there's a matching set for just about every taste. From bold neon colors and standout prints to lightweight linen fabrics, we've rounded up some of the best pieces on the market. You don’t need to have a jam-packed summer to wear these, just a little extra space in your closet.

Linen Unisex Pajamas Set With Shorts
Sleeper

A twist on classic men's pajamas, in a gender-neutral style.

Silk Half Sleeve Jacket
LVIR

A structured, utility-style set.

Silk Half Pants
LVIR
Ryn Shirt
Maurie + Eve

A lightweight set in a dusty rose, ideal for lounging or, just maybe, going out in public.

Ruska Short
Maurie + Eve

The Keefe
Myra Swim

An ultra-sheer set for when you're wanting to show off a lacy bra or bright bikini.

The Apollo
Myra Swim
Resort Linen Silk Short Set
Lunya

For when you're really wanting an old-school PJs vibe.

Pool Shark Sundown Shirt
Double Rainbouu

Spice things up with a little animal print.

Pool Shark Gogo Short
Double Rainbouu
Lightweight Linen Shirt
Arket

Because linen is a summer necessity.

Linen Short
Arket
Ribbed Cardigan
Calle Del Mar

A ribbed cardigan set handmade in Los Angeles.

Ribbed Short
Calle Del Mar
Pajamas Short Set
Holiday by Emma Mulholland

A bold cow print for a two-trends-in-one look.

Oversized Pajamas Shirt
Parachute

A loose and light set that may make you want to take a nap.

Oversized Pajamas Shorts
Parachute
Mia Tank Lounge Set - Ivory
Lisa Says Gah

A soft, ribbed set with a front-tie top that you can wear with or without the matching shorts.

Margot Camp Shirt
Birds of Paradis

A neon tropical print to wear while you pretend you're on vacation.

Ione Short
Trovata
Cavalo Shirt
Helmstedt

Nothing says summer quite like a strawberry print.

Shorts
Helmstedt