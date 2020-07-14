The theme of Summer 2020 fashion is... well, wearing anything that isn't a ripped-up set of pajamas or sweats. That's where a good matching short set comes in. Many of us are still staying at home, but are sick of seeing (and wearing) the same old loungewear. It's time to spice things up a bit for the warm-weather season, but still keep things comfortable and casual.

The trend of pajamas as everyday wear isn't particularly new. Silk sleepwear had a fashion moment a few years ago, but a long-sleeved silk set isn't exactly ideal for when the weather temps rise, even if your plans are just lounging around at home in front of your AC unit. A shirt-and-shorts set is perfect for just about everything, from a socially distant hangout with fewer than 10 people or chilling on the couch and watching every episode of Supermarket Sweep on Netflix.

Fortunately, there's a matching set for just about every taste. From bold neon colors and standout prints to lightweight linen fabrics, we've rounded up some of the best pieces on the market. You don’t need to have a jam-packed summer to wear these, just a little extra space in your closet.

