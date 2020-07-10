Ryan Gale and Maria Bobila
Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

The Camp Shirt Is Summer 2020's Most Versatile Fashion Item

Wear it with shorts, as a swimsuit cover-up, over a dress, the options are endless.

Summer 2020 is in full swing, which begs the question: Do you own a camp shirt yet? If you're interested in making your first purchase or you've fallen in love with the style and want more options, then hello, welcome. We are avid, loyal fans to the humble yet extremely versatile fashion item for the warm-weather season and proud to sings its praises.

Sure, you can throw on a T-shirt or tank and call it a day, but the camp shirt gives so much more to an outfit. It leans towards casual but its open collar adds some polish to your look. Plus, its boxy, breezy silhouette keeps you cool (both physically and aesthetically) no matter how humid it gets outside.

The options are endless when it comes to styling the camp shirt, too. Pair it with denim cutoffs or biker shorts, layer it with a tank if the temps drop, or wear it over a dress. We even like to stock up on oversized camp shirts as a swimsuit cover-up.

Below, we picked out our favorite camp shirts for the summer, which range from more subtle solid-colored styles to eye-catching statement prints, like ombre, tie-dye, and a casino-themed motif. There's a version out there for everyone.

Belize Top Sunset Ombre
Veda

A camp shirt that embodies every summer sunset pic you've taken so far.

Dade Short Sleeve Button Down
Simon Miller

For those who love a good disco ball moment.

Taio Short Sleeve Shirt
Nanushka

You can never have too much tie-dye in your closet.

Heritage Kasuri Resort Shirt
Banana Republic

This shirt is made of a fabric similar to linen, so you can wear it on the hottest day of the year.

Open Collar Shirt
G.V.G.V.

This version takes the camp shirt's collar style to another level.

Urban Renewal Remnants Printed Floral Camp Shirt
Urban Outfitters

Sick of Hawaiian florals? Us, too. This one is a great alternative.

50s Hawaiian Shirt
RE/DONE

This novel print will always make a statement.

Terry Boxy Shirt
Terry

Terry cloth is our favorite fabric to wear this summer.

PRINTED PAJAMA TOP
Zara

We love the subtle palm-tree motif on this oversized top.

Kyle Top - Warped
Tyler McGillivary

A trippy duo of checkerboard prints. Cop immediately.

Resort Shirt
H&M

A classic white camp shirt will last you through plenty of summers.

Printed Button-Down Shirt
SWEET SKTBS

If you can't travel to Vegas, then *wear* Vegas.

Bowling shirt
Acne Studios

This pretty pastel pink could easily transition into your fall wardrobe, too.

Cabana Camp Shirt
Cynthia Rowley

We could stare at this colorful bold floral print all day.

BH Signature Camp Collar Shirt
Bobblehaus

The oversized silhouette of this camp shirt is *chef's kiss.*

'Save The Children' x Tombolo Cabana
Tombolo

This colorblocked camp shirt is giving off major vintage vibes.

Tie-dyed Crepe Shirt
Andersson Bell

The longer back on this camp shirt will drape nicely over anything.

Francis Shirt In Ivory Stars in Ivory Stars
NEED

A starry print is always a good idea.

Women Short-Sleeve Shirt (Marimekko)
Uniqlo

This colorway screams summer to us.

Ella Oversize Satin Camp Shirt
Nanushka

You could wear this satin camp shirt indoors, to bed, etc.

Linen-Blend Boxy Camp Shirt in Gingham Check
Madewell

A gingham print is a summer staple.

Sunny Button Up - Sunset Rose
Collina Strada

This sunny-inspired shirt has more of a fun DIY feel.