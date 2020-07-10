Summer 2020 is in full swing, which begs the question: Do you own a camp shirt yet? If you're interested in making your first purchase or you've fallen in love with the style and want more options, then hello, welcome. We are avid, loyal fans to the humble yet extremely versatile fashion item for the warm-weather season and proud to sings its praises.

Sure, you can throw on a T-shirt or tank and call it a day, but the camp shirt gives so much more to an outfit. It leans towards casual but its open collar adds some polish to your look. Plus, its boxy, breezy silhouette keeps you cool (both physically and aesthetically) no matter how humid it gets outside.

The options are endless when it comes to styling the camp shirt, too. Pair it with denim cutoffs or biker shorts, layer it with a tank if the temps drop, or wear it over a dress. We even like to stock up on oversized camp shirts as a swimsuit cover-up.

Below, we picked out our favorite camp shirts for the summer, which range from more subtle solid-colored styles to eye-catching statement prints, like ombre, tie-dye, and a casino-themed motif. There's a version out there for everyone.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.