We may still be soaking up the last weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan ahead for fall. The anticipated cooler temperatures will mean it’s time to swap out our tanks for cozy knits, and the one style we’re making sure to add to our wardrobe is the sweater vest.

Consider it the anti-cardigan trend. Luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have sent their own versions down the runway, while vests from Ganni, ALEXACHUNG, Kina & Tam, and your local thrift shop have been spotted all over Instagram. What we love about this sweater is that there’s a certain style for everyone. The classic V-neck, argyle printed vest is the ultimate homage to preppy wardrobes, while a button-down, slouchy type gives off more of a vintage vibe. There’s also the crewneck sweater vest, which you can layer over a shirt or wear on its own.

Currently, there are plenty of options for this knitwear favorite, and as fall kicks in, we’re sure there will be so many more. Below, we’ve picked out a few good ones that you can shop right now.

