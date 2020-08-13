Maria Bobila
It's Time To Add A Sweater Vest To Your Knitwear Collection This Fall

Consider this style the anti-cardigan trend.

We may still be soaking up the last weeks of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan ahead for fall. The anticipated cooler temperatures will mean it’s time to swap out our tanks for cozy knits, and the one style we’re making sure to add to our wardrobe is the sweater vest.

Consider it the anti-cardigan trend. Luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have sent their own versions down the runway, while vests from Ganni, ALEXACHUNG, Kina & Tam, and your local thrift shop have been spotted all over Instagram. What we love about this sweater is that there’s a certain style for everyone. The classic V-neck, argyle printed vest is the ultimate homage to preppy wardrobes, while a button-down, slouchy type gives off more of a vintage vibe. There’s also the crewneck sweater vest, which you can layer over a shirt or wear on its own.

Currently, there are plenty of options for this knitwear favorite, and as fall kicks in, we’re sure there will be so many more. Below, we’ve picked out a few good ones that you can shop right now.

The Tulip Vest
Kina & Tam

Does this vest look familiar to you? It’s the one that’s all over Instagram right now.

Holey Kungfu Vest
Yan Yan Knits

There are so many favorite details on this vest: the pineapple knot closures, the bright yellow hue, and the oversized fit.

Cosmo Tank Top
ALEXACHUNG

The ribbed waist gives this sweater vest a more worn-in, fitted feel.

Cotton Knit Vest
Ganni

A vintage-inspired vest that still channels your favorite Grandpa-style cardigan.

Purple & Grey Jacquard V-Neck Vest
Acne Studios

Leave it to Acne to do a cool spin on the preppy sweater vest.

Sweater Vest in Gray
Only

Danish high-street brand Only added a dropped shoulder and dark gray hue to its sweater vest version.

Donna Sweater Vest
FP Beach

You could wear this by itself or layered over a collared shirt.

Knitted Vest
Arket

This black knitted vest will go with everything.

Linen Striped V-Neck Fitted Vest
M&S Collection

This lightweight vest with colorful stripes and buttons is the perfect top for an in-between-seasons outfit.

Chevron Knit Vest
M Missoni

A Missoni knit at this price would be a steal.

Custella
Baum und Pferdgarten

This marble knit in a pastel hue will brighten up your day.

Knit Vest
Zara

A cozy sweater vest to wear all through fall and beyond.

Marlena Sweater Vest
Brandy Melville

Brandy Melville made sure to stock up on this trend.

Striped Cable-Knit Sweater Vest
Plan C

Longer in length, this candy-striped sweater vest can be worn over pants or an oversized blouse.

Studded Argyle Cashmere Vest
Michael Kors Collection

The studs add some edge to an otherwise preppy motif.

Knit Vest
Urago

A subtle print if you're looking for an alternative to argyle.

Spade Flower Sweater Vest
Kate Spade New York

The print on this vest can be a number of things, as the spade shapes make up a floral print up close and a diamond motif from far away.

Cropped Distressed Striped Wool-Blend Tank
Maison Margiela

For those who want a more rebellious spin on the polished sweater vest.