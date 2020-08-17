If you've never been able to visit the Rose Bowl Flea Market in person, I come bearing good news. The iconic flea market is now coming to you in partnership with Free People.

Since the early 1970s, the Rose Bowl Flea Market has taken over the Pasadena stadium in Southern California once a month, driving thousands of people to the market to shop from thousands of vendors. For the first time in its history, Rose Bowl was forced to shut down back in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been unable to reopen in person since.

"We have been in talks with the City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Committee concerning restrictions on a possible reopening plan of the event," the company told WWD earlier this summer. "The issue we have with the Rose Bowl Flea Market is the massive size of the event. We have not been able to complete a set of guidelines that meets everyone’s approval as of yet."

Thanks to Free People, the flea market is able to circumvent these challenges, bringing around 20 of its vintage vendors online through December.

"It makes sense that Free People struck up a partnership with Pasadena's famous Rose Bowl Flea, which has been on hiatus since the start of COVID-19, to ensure that those unique items might still find their way into a forever home," a spokeswoman for Free People told WWD.

The virtual flea market includes vintage sellers like The Vintage Twin, Denim Dudes, Hippie Shop, Studio Myke, Sunglass Museum, and more. Grab an iced coffee, put on your weekend best, and shop the Rose Bowl Virtual Flea Market over on Free People's website.