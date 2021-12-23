If you’re looking for some future party outfit inspiration, try channeling the swinging ‘60s aesthetic in Factory Girl. Sienna Miller seamlessly portrayed the ultimate style muse Edie Sedgwick and her wardrobe was proof; it included a steady rotation of fashion favorites, like a statement coat, chandelier earrings, tights, and dance-friendly boots.

Find out how to recreate the easy party outfits of Sienna Miller’s Edie Sedgwick in Factory Girl, ahead.

