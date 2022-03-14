SKIMS Is Launching Swimwear For Your Summer Wardrobe

Fashion
Here’s everything you need to know about the brand’s newest category.
Kim Kardashian has announced the debut of SKIMS Swim, a brand new collection and category expansion into swimwear for all of your summer wardrobe needs. The launch continues the brand’s mission towards “solutionwear,” providing swim-friendly separates and one-pieces in a variety of styles and colors.
SKIMS Swim will drop its first collection on Friday, March 18. Until then, we have everything you need to know about the launch, ahead.