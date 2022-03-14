Maria Bobila

Fashion

SKIMS Is Launching Swimwear For Your Summer Wardrobe

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand’s newest category.

Kim Kardashian has announced the debut of SKIMS Swim, a brand new collection and category expansion into swimwear for all of your summer wardrobe needs. The launch continues the brand’s mission towards “solutionwear,” providing swim-friendly separates and one-pieces in a variety of styles and colors.

SKIMS Swim will drop its first collection on Friday, March 18. Until then, we have everything you need to know about the launch, ahead.

