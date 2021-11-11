SNL Star Heidi Gardner Is The Face Of UGG’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

With holiday shopping in full swing, UGG is having some fun with the busy season. To celebrate the upcoming festivities, the SoCal-based lifestyle brand’s latest campaign features Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner (along with fellow cast member Mikey Day) to portray different characters on your usual list of who to gift.

“The creative process was a dream. UGG gave me a lot of freedom in the writing but also had excellent notes and ideas,” Gardner tells NYLON. “I felt like we were great collaborators, and all the directors, set decorators, and stylist really made it all come to life.” As for which role was her favorite, Gardner enjoyed playing the “proud mom,” who gets gifted a pair of sequin-covered Classic Mini boots. “She’s a bit manic and I like that energy,” she says.

Of course, Gardner’s hilariously accurate portrayal of a spoiled teen had to get its much-deserved spotlight in the new UGG campaign, too. As Rory, Gardner recites her lengthy Christmas wishlist — “a new backpack, a stylist, a cyber truck, a real cat with anime eyes...” — but then quickly changes her mind after (painfully) discovering a pair of Fluff Yeah sandals.

Gardner’s earliest memories of wanting her own pair of UGG boots happened in college, after seeing a picture of early-aughts style icon Paris Hilton wearing a pair. “I was obsessed of course,” she recalls. These days, Gardner’s favorite UGG style is the “Oh Fluffita,” a slingback slipper with a cozy, fuzzy feel. “I wore them on vacation recently and got so many compliments,” she says. “They are like a slipper-sandal in one. The perfect match.”

As for Gardner’s own holiday plans, she expects to head back to her hometown of Kansas City. “I love it there,” she adds. “I’ll definitely go see my hometown Kansas City Chiefs play while I’m there.” And when it comes to what she plans to gift her loved ones, Gardner turns to small brands, like Nikolas Carter’s TheBoyNiko, as a one-stop-shop for her purchasing needs.

“He makes incredible T-shirts, hand-painted jeans, and collage prints. A true artist,” says Gardner. “And, of course, lots of UGG styles. They’re the perfect gift — and I preached this before we worked together!”

See more of Heidi Gardner starring in UGG’s Holiday 2021 campaign, below.