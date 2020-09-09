Sofia Richie is the younger sister of early-to-mid-aughts icon, Nicole Richie. Perhaps this is why Sofia appears to have so easily adapted to the Y2K fashion aesthetic in her new campaign for the Kappa x Juicy Couture capsule collection.

The imagery is full of the iconic signatures from the "It" girls of years past, including velour, ombré-tinted sunglasses, and the one and only T-Mobile Sidekick. The first drop from the collection will be full of silk satin pieces followed by a drop of velour. Of course, bedazzled crystal embellishments will be all over each item.

While Juicy Couture is especially known for its velour tracksuit, Kappa's own tracksuit has been a famous item in the soccer world over the last 50 years. "One might consider our tracksuits with the iconic BANDA logo tape as the original athleisurewear," claimed Lorenzo Boglione, VP of Sales at Kappa in an official statement. "A special collaboration with Juicy Couture and the classic feminine velour tracksuit felt like an instinctive fit. We felt it only natural to merge our distinctive codes; resulting in something both comfortable and glamorous."

Prices for the new collection range from $40 to $225. The first drop will be available exclusively from September 10 through 13 at a pop-up in Los Angeles followed by a global release online on September 15.

Until then, check out Sofia Richie and every Y2K fashion trend in the Kappa x Juicy Couture campaign, below.

Photo by Amber Aslay

