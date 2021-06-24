Maria Bobila
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Honoree Solange Knowles attends The Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at The Town Hall on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Solange Knowles’ Style Evolution, From Music Awards To The Met Gala

Taking the music and fashion industries by storm.

Solange Knowles has been on the music scene for two decades already, and within the last 10 years, she’s taken the fashion world by storm, too. Not only has she become a red carpet mainstay for the Grammys and MTV VMAs, but a regular at the Met Gala, showcasing her penchant for avant-garde fashion and experimental looks. Ahead, see how her style has transformed over the years with her best red carpet moments.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

2001, BET Awards

Wearing a quintessential Y2K fashion look: low-rise camo flares, pumps, and a ruched crop top.

