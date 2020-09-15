Fashion and music's relationship goes way back, and now SoundCloud wants to expand into the merch game, too. On Tuesday, the streaming platform announced its first-ever fashion line launch, which will incorporate different collaborations with emerging designers. Its first drop is in partnership with workwear label GRVTY, from design and video director duo Orlando Urbina and Marshall Tan.

"Our community has been asking for SoundCloud merch and apparel, and it's something that we've been wanting to do for a while," Leon Sherman, SoundCloud's global editorial director, tells NYLON. "We wanted to work with emerging designers who share the same ethos as the SoundCloud community who are innovative, DIY, and known for pushing culture forward. Now with the right partners in place for the collaboration, we're excited to share a full, original fashion collection for the first time ever."

Sherman says that SoundCloud's users are familiar with Urbina and Tan's work, so the collaborative process has been a seamless one. Created during (and inspired by) the start of the global pandemic, the seven-piece collection, priced between $25 and $200, will include graphic tees, shorts, hoodies, and music tech accessories inspired by how many of us turned to music for escape while in quarantine.

See more of Soundcloud's first fashion collaboration with GRVTY below, and visit its now-live online shop on Friday, Oct. 2, to shop the full collection.

Courtesy of Soundcloud

Courtesy of Soundcloud