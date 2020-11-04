Erika Harwood
Fashion

The Best Printed & Patterned Tights To Make A Statement In

There was a time in many people's childhoods when the thought of putting on tights was the absolute worst-case scenario. Nothing was more uncomfortable or seemingly unnecessary than having to sit down and roll on a pair of superfluous, skin-hugging pants. But today, tights are not only less hellish, but actually kind of fun.

Today's tights are not the white, skin-itching stockings you begrudgingly wore to dance recitals or family photo opps. Brands like Gucci, ModCloth, Fendi, GCDS, and Wolford have completely changed the game, making you want to add tights to just about every look.

As the months get colder, tights are essentially must-haves, but why throw on a sheer black pair when there are options with statement patterns and bold logos? Wear them under skirts, pants, dresses, and even shorts for some extra personality to what could be an otherwise average look.

Check out some of the best available options on the market, below. Tights: they're actually cool!

Check, Mate Tights
ModCloth

Even sk8r girls wear tights.

Black 'Fendi Mania' Tights
Fendi

Semi-sheer tights with pops of white and yellow throughout the Fendi logo pattern.

Recycled printed stockings
Ganni

Sometimes tights pull all the focus.

Black Logo Tights
Balenciaga

A classic Balenciaga logo black tight.

logo print tights
GCDS

'70s-style brown and tan printed logo tights.

side stripe tights
Calvin Klein 205W39nyc

Keep it warm in these striped wool stockings.

Half Moon Print Leggings
Marine Serre

Not tights, per se, but who doesn't want to dress like Beyoncé?

Jewel Fishnet Tights
A New Day

Spice up the classic fishnet with a bedazzled moment.

DYLAN TIGHTS
Wolford

Fishnet and houndstooth.

Rhapsody in Ribbons Mesh Tights
ModCloth

Because bows are for every season.

Beige & Brown GG Tights
Gucci

These will give you an easy up on the Gucci model TikTok challenge.