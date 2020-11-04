There was a time in many people's childhoods when the thought of putting on tights was the absolute worst-case scenario. Nothing was more uncomfortable or seemingly unnecessary than having to sit down and roll on a pair of superfluous, skin-hugging pants. But today, tights are not only less hellish, but actually kind of fun.

Today's tights are not the white, skin-itching stockings you begrudgingly wore to dance recitals or family photo opps. Brands like Gucci, ModCloth, Fendi, GCDS, and Wolford have completely changed the game, making you want to add tights to just about every look.

As the months get colder, tights are essentially must-haves, but why throw on a sheer black pair when there are options with statement patterns and bold logos? Wear them under skirts, pants, dresses, and even shorts for some extra personality to what could be an otherwise average look.

Check out some of the best available options on the market, below. Tights: they're actually cool!

