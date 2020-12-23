'90s Supermodel Stella Tennant Has Died At Age 50

Stella Tennant has died at age 50, according to a statement released by her family. Tennant had just celebrated her 50th birthday five days before her death on December 17.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020. Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date," her family said in a statement.

According to The Guardian, police in Scotland responded to a call on Tuesday, Dec. 22, around 11:30 a.m. about a sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

"Her next of kin have been made aware," a police spokesperson said. "There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Tennant was part of a new wave of supermodels throughout the '90s, becoming a favorite of designers like Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld and walking runways for Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Balenciaga, and Jean Paul Gaultier. She made her final runway appearance at Valentino's haute couture show in January of this year.

The fashion industry is already mourning the loss of the legendary supermodel, with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Versace posting tributes to Tennant on social media.

"Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family," Versace posted on Instagram. "We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."