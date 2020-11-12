17 Stylish Puffers To Keep You Warm All Winter

The worst thing about winter is the feeling that you have to sacrifice your personal style in order to stay warm. At one point, this was perhaps true. Puffer jackets and coats have often been associated with being boring and bulky, but fortunately, that sentiment is now a thing of the past.

Fashion brands have not only made puffers way better looking, but more environmentally conscious and ethical, all while maintaining the comfort and warmth the jackets are known for. Brands like Pangaia and Oof have filled their puffers with cruelty-free and biodegradable materials like sorona and wild flowers, while others like Nanushka, Paloma Wool, and Apparis offer bold and unique textures and prints. From matte and cropped to shiny and long and everything in between, there's a puffer jacket on the market for every occasion and temperature (and just about every price point).

It's now possible to maintain your personal style with a warm puffer coat... or 17. Check out the coolest and cutest options from Aritizia, The North Face, Universal Standard, and more available below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.