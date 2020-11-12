Erika Harwood
17 Stylish Puffers To Keep You Warm All Winter

Staying warm while also looking cool.

The worst thing about winter is the feeling that you have to sacrifice your personal style in order to stay warm. At one point, this was perhaps true. Puffer jackets and coats have often been associated with being boring and bulky, but fortunately, that sentiment is now a thing of the past.

Fashion brands have not only made puffers way better looking, but more environmentally conscious and ethical, all while maintaining the comfort and warmth the jackets are known for. Brands like Pangaia and Oof have filled their puffers with cruelty-free and biodegradable materials like sorona and wild flowers, while others like Nanushka, Paloma Wool, and Apparis offer bold and unique textures and prints. From matte and cropped to shiny and long and everything in between, there's a puffer jacket on the market for every occasion and temperature (and just about every price point).

It's now possible to maintain your personal style with a warm puffer coat... or 17. Check out the coolest and cutest options from Aritizia, The North Face, Universal Standard, and more available below.

The Super Puff™ Personalized
Tna

You'll never mistake your coat with someone else's with Aritzia's personalized puff coat.

WOMEN’S GOTHAM PARKA
The North Face

A super-shiny version of The North Face's classic parka coat.

Everest Long Hooded Puffer
Universal Standard

A long puffer is essential for the cold months. Pro tip: get on the waitlist for this bad boy in the caramel shade.

JAMIE
Apparis

All of Apparis' puffers are top-notch, but this red python print is a standout.

Coco-H
Noize

A classic black puffer with an iridescent twist.

Puffer Jacket Short
Pangaia

Pangaia's puffer is made with biodegradable natural wild flowers and a biopolymer, a cruelty-free alternative to goose and duck down.

Faux Leather Puffer Coat
Eloquii

No need to give up your leather jacket this winter.

Hide faux leather puffer jacket
Nanushka

Nanushka's coveted puffer, and it's on sale.

Oversized Vegan Leather Puffer
Avec Les Filles

An oversized vegan leather puffer, available in both a classic black and buttery brown.

Josie Short Puffer
Universal Standard

A mid-weight puffer with a fun squiggle pattern.

PALOMA WOOL BUZZ JACKET
Paloma Wool

Yes, even Paloma Wool is in on the puffer trend.

Padded jacket 9000 in check wool blend
Oof

The puffer version of your favorite plaid wool coat.

Long Puffer Jacket
adidas by Stella McCartney

Stella will never steer you wrong.

Carhartt W' Danville Jacket
Carhartt

Carhartt's neutral palette in a cute plaid pattern. Frankly, I'm in love.

Belted Padded Jacket
NA-KD

Keep it cinched in this belted option from NA-KD.

Velvet Puffer Jacket
Lou & Grey

A cozy puffer jacket covered in soft velvet.

Oversized Jersey Hooded Puffer Jacket
ASOS Design

Part of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock new curated collection with ASOS, this puffer is layered with a hood for extra warmth.