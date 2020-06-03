Fashion's support for the Black Lives Matter movement is being called into question, particularly Celine. The French luxury house posted a black square for the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign meant to highlight Black voices and artists, but its creative director Hedi Slimane is known for his lack promoting and supporting diversity and inclusivity during runway shows and in campaigns.

“CELINE STANDS AGAINST ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION, OPPRESSION AND RACISM. TOMORROW'S WORLD WILL NOT EXIST WITHOUT EQUALITY FOR ALL," the Instagram caption read along with the hashtag #BLACKLIVESMATTER.

Stylist Jason Bolden, who has dressed celebrities including Cynthia Erivo, Ava DuVernay, and Taraji P. Henson, commented on the post writing, “Wait really, u guys [don't] dress any black celebs unless they have a white stylist."

Diet Prada picked up the comment and dove into how many models have been on the Celine runway since Slimane took over as creative director in 2018, noting that no more than 12 percent of models who walked in the shows were Black. That 12 percent was during the Fall 2019 women's show, breaking down to just seven out of 59 models.

On Tuesday, Bryanboy also called out Celine's post, making a TikTok scrolling through the high-end brand's very white Instagram page.

"I had to. I'm so so sorry," he wrote on Instagram. "We. Need. To. Keep. It. Real. Let me know if there are any disputes or inaccuracies with their relationship and track record on people of color or whether I’m legit talking out of my 🍑."

On Wednesday, he followed it up with another TikTok adding, "Just a reminder - don't fall for the symbolic reactive tarp. Not just from Celine but for any major brand with empty promises. Check the track record and the changes they’ve done recently. It's 2020."