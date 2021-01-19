One of the oldest wardrobes staples in the book is getting a 2021 refresh. New suiting styles, from cropped blazers to skirt suits, are giving a girly, edgy, or nostalgic spin on a classic look.

For starters, there's the cropped suit jacket in an ultra-short tailored version. And although skirt suits were born at the very beginning of women's suiting history, endorsed heavily by icons like Jackie O, the style is currently being reborn into a more contemporary version. The '80s and '90s-era leather blazer is also becoming a closet must-have yet again with a more elevated update, while the old-school vest or waistcoat is serves as a full runway-worthy look, thanks to brands like Maison Margiela and Max Mara. Lastly, there's the three-piece suit, which hit its peak in the '70s by daring dressers like David Bowie and Annie Lennox, and now carries a cool vintage aura in 2021.

These power dressing trends, most recently modeled by NYLON cover star Phoebe Bridgers, can easily be integrated into anyone's wardrobe and we're showing you just how to wear them now. Find out, below, along with some of our favorite shopping suggestions, too.

2021 Suiting Trend #1: The Cropped Suit

The cropped jacket has become a runway favorite, seen on the catwalks of such shows as Jacquemus and Proenza Schouler. This wrap-style cropped blazer, below, epitomizes cool-girl minimalism. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and clean black trousers, or break up the tailored look with a slinky slip dress.

2021 Suiting Trend #2: The Skirt Suit

A sartorial ode to Cher Horowitz, the skirt suit oozes girly poise. Investing in this timeless suiting style will not only give you a fresh new take on the trend, but two unique pieces to wear on their own, as well. Key things to look for when shopping for this look is to keep it contemporary or, even better, upcycle a vintage find with a more modern silhouette or cut. Complete your look with a standout pair of boots — business on top, party on bottom.

2021 Suiting Trend #3: The Leather Suit

Adding texture, like sleek leather, to a classic blazer gives it an edgy update. In an oversized shape with a sharp lapel, this Nanushka vegan leather blazer is a holy grail for your capsule wardrobe. Wear it over a band tee and knit joggers for your work-from-home days or pair with sheer black tights and a chunky boot to take you out at night.

2021 Suiting Trend #4: The Vest Suit

A warm-weather alternative for your standard suiting, the vest suit is the ideal spring trend in pastels and ivory tones. A monochromatic shoe seals this elevated outfit.

2021 Suiting Trend #5: The Three-Piece Suit

This '70s-style suiting trend is a traditional menswear staple that's making its way into the women’s market in a big way for 2021. A quirky nod to icons such as David Bowie and Annie Lennox, the three-piece suit has been recreated in contemporary ways by brands like Gucci and Celine for the runway. Wear as a full look with a button-down and heeled loafers for perfect professionalism.