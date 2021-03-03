Copelyn Bengel
Courtesy of Christopher Esber

Shop The Tie-String Trend That Will Be Everywhere This Summer

The coolest way to show some skin.

One of this summer's biggest trends will have your wardrobe all tied up. Tie-string (or lace-up) details are bring applied to every clothing item for the warm-weather months, from tops and skirt to pants and dresses, adding some edge to any minimal outfit.

Designers like Christopher Esber, Jonathan Simkhai, and Jacquemus have been paving the way for how to creatively utilize these string accents in new and elevated ways. Whether it be an overlapping wrap-tie detailing on a matching top and skirt or a singular string added to a midriff cutout, these pieces are the coolest way to show some summer skin. And if you're looking to dress up this look for a more formal occasion, you can layer the stringy top over a satin slip dress or pair lace-up trousers over a full coverage bodysuit.

Brands have also taken this trend to new levels with interesting tie patterns and drawstring accents. Bershka added an adjustable midriff wrap-tie to a cropped blazer, for example, while a Nicholas skirt features a drawstring to wrap around the waist.

While you dream up your summer wardrobe, try the on-the-rise trend that you're going to start seeing everywhere. Less reading and more shopping, below!

Rhona Puff Sleeve Wrap Crop Top
Alexis

With puffy sleeves and a contrasting top stitch, this cropped blouse is a simple way to try out the tie trend.

Halo Pant
I.Am.Gia

Easily used to adjust the pant, this waist wrap-tie is attached to a front drawstring.

Le Haut Soleil Bralette Top
Jacquemus

This pretty and minimal bralette is accented by a cross-string detail that accentuates your neckline.

Rowan Top
Miaou

In a fun '90s print, this wrap-tie top highlights the midriff. Pair it with a baggy jean and sneakers for a warm day.

Wrap Cropped Tie Shirt
Christopher Esber

This updated white buttondown has a cropped silhouette and waist ties that make it both casual and interesting.

Detachable Vest Blazer
Bershka

This square cropped blazer is perfectly on-trend this season with an added tie detail at the bottom.

Tie Detail Top
H&M

In a vibrant green, this shirt is a classic long-sleeve with a few string details to distinguish it.

Alex Pleated Poplin Cutout Maxi Dress
Jonathan Simkhai

This is your ideal spring and summer dress in crisp white poplin. To give it an extra punch, it has a cutout midsection detail with tie features.

Dark Fanatic Love Crop Top
Dolls Kill

This is a casual wrap top with a series of overlapping ties at the bottom. It lends itself to the athleisure version of the tie-detail trend.

Lia Skirt
Nicholas

In a burnt orange hue, this satin midi skirt has extra slinky details including a drawstring slit and waist tie.

Pecorino Top
Reformation

This simple white wrap-top is a basic way to bring the string-detail trend to your everyday wardrobe.

Jade Geo Skirt
Sammy B

In a geometric pattern, this skirt has an interesting shape based on how you tie the midriff string. It also has a matching top for a full look.

Motel Sekar Strappy Tie-Back Flare Pant
Urban Outfitters

With a keyhole cutout accentuated by a waist-string detail, these cotton trousers have the ultimate flare silhouette.

Petal Blouse
For Love & Lemons

This springy blouse has a double-tie detail in the center that can allow for a cute cutout depending on how you tie it.

Skirt Hope
Musier Paris

In a light linen fabric, this beige string-detail skirt is the minimal dresser's holy grail piece.

Ivy Top
Cult Gaia

With a uniquely cut neckline, this top also ties beautifully in the back.