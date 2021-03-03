One of this summer's biggest trends will have your wardrobe all tied up. Tie-string (or lace-up) details are bring applied to every clothing item for the warm-weather months, from tops and skirt to pants and dresses, adding some edge to any minimal outfit.

Designers like Christopher Esber, Jonathan Simkhai, and Jacquemus have been paving the way for how to creatively utilize these string accents in new and elevated ways. Whether it be an overlapping wrap-tie detailing on a matching top and skirt or a singular string added to a midriff cutout, these pieces are the coolest way to show some summer skin. And if you're looking to dress up this look for a more formal occasion, you can layer the stringy top over a satin slip dress or pair lace-up trousers over a full coverage bodysuit.

Brands have also taken this trend to new levels with interesting tie patterns and drawstring accents. Bershka added an adjustable midriff wrap-tie to a cropped blazer, for example, while a Nicholas skirt features a drawstring to wrap around the waist.

While you dream up your summer wardrobe, try the on-the-rise trend that you're going to start seeing everywhere. Less reading and more shopping, below!

