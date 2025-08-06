Sunday Rose can’t exactly hide her seriously A-list origins. But Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter is already lighting up with a star power all her own. Last October, the 17-year-old went viral after making her runway debut for Miu Miu’s 2025 spring/summer collection and giving an interview that showcased her surprising accent: a mix of Southern twang (a product of her Tennessee upbringing) with a slight Down Under lilt (courtesy of her Australian parents). She’s since gone on to star in a campaign for Miu Miu as well as one for Omega Watches, but Sunday Rose’s aspirations aren’t limited to the catwalk. As she tells NYLON, she’s wanted to be a filmmaker since she was practically in kindergarten — she’s already made cameos on her mom’s shows Big Little Lies and The Undoing — and dreams of attending college in a big city like New York.

Until then, she’s happy to hold onto a low-key life in Nashville, driving around blasting Billie Eilish and trading memes with her sister (14-year-old Faith, also a burgeoning model). Like with any teenager on the precipice of graduation and adulthood, the discovery is part of the fun. Below, she tells NYLON about raiding her mom’s closet, getting advice from Cara Delevingne, and juggling fashion week and homework.

Miu Miu clothing and accessories, Skydiamond jewelry 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What made you want to pursue fashion and modeling to begin with?

Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different. Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.

You made your runway debut last year for Miu Miu at Miuccia Prada’s insistence, and you’ve also starred in the brand’s spring/summer campaign. What do you like about Miu Miu?

The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling.

That first runway show was star-studded: Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, and Willem Dafoe also walked the runway, and people like Addison Rae and Alix Earle were in the front row. Who were you most excited to see there?

I actually got the opportunity to sit and talk with Cara Delevingne the night before the show — we have a mutual friend. I got to ask her questions and talk to her about her experience as a model. It was nice to get to know her as I’ve looked up to her for a long time, but even better was that then the next day at the show, I had a familiar face who could show me the ropes.

Prada clothing and scarf, Paula Rowan gloves, Skydiamond jewelry

How do you mentally prepare for a runway show or photo shoot? What gets you in the zone?

Honestly, the first show I had no idea what was happening. I really didn’t know what to expect at all, but the whole team at Miu Miu was so kind and excited to show the collection. Something I do is meditate because — especially before the runway — you definitely don’t want to be in your head too much while you’re walking.

What’s on your mind when you’re going down the runway? Are you thinking about your physical walk or the energy you’re trying to convey?

So at my first show, while I was walking, I was actually just thinking about the amount of schoolwork I was going to have to make up! I was really just hoping my teachers would let me have a couple days when I got back.

Issey Miyake top, scarf, and gloves, Khaite trousers 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What’s been the toughest thing for you to get used to about modeling?

Fashion is so subjective, and everyone has an opinion about everything. The biggest lesson I’ve learned from my experience is to enjoy each moment as it comes, be grateful for the opportunities as I get them, and focus on bettering myself each time I get hired.

What conversations about ground rules or boundaries did you have with your parents about entering the public eye?

There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset.

Prada clothing and scarf, Skydiamond jewelry

Given that your parents are both public figures, do you feel like people have preconceptions of you when they first first meet you?

When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is.

What’s your favorite thing about growing up in Nashville?

The city has changed so much over the years, but it’s been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city. I will have time to experience that in life, whether it’s during college or later, so I like that I’ve gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace. It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York.

Miu Miu clothing and accessories, Skydiamond jewelry A.W.A.K.E. Mode top, Talia Byre shawl, Saint Laurent skirt, Miu Miu scarf, Prada shoes 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

You’ve said you want to study psychology at New York University. What is it about that field that interests you so much?

Yes, that was true at one point. I have several interests that I am interested in exploring in college. Filmmaking has actually been my dream career since I was 5, so I hope I’m able to study that in college.

What are the movies that made you go “I want to do that”?

Oh, I have so many movies that make me do that. One of my favorite movies that left me with that feeling would be Parasite. I’ve watched it at least four times and am just in love with the cinematography and how carefully crafted the story is.

What are you most excited for about living in a big city?

Something I love about a big city such as Los Angeles or New York is the amazing selection of food they have.

Miu Miu clothing

What’s currently on heavy rotation in your wardrobe?

My Nili Lotan jeans are a must for me at the moment. I wear them with everything.

What’s the one thing you’re always trying to borrow from your mom’s closet?

Oh gosh, if I had to pick one it would be impossible. I take everything from my mom’s closet. I sometimes joke with her that it’s my favorite store.

What’s your favorite way to unwind?

My favorite thing to do is drive in my car listening to music. It’s really relaxing and helps me think.

A.W.A.K.E. Mode top, Talia Byre shawl, Saint Laurent skirt, Prada shoes 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

What do you think will be on your Spotify Wrapped this year?

Last year, my top artist was Billie Eilish. I’m thinking this year it will probably be Frank Ocean or Lady Gaga.

What’s on your FYP or Explore page?

I don’t have TikTok, but my Instagram reels consist of the most random things that my sister and I send back and forth to each other. Mostly cats.

What can your group chat not stop talking about right now?

Love Island. I don’t watch it but all my friends are obsessed.

Top image credit: Prada clothing and scarf, Skydiamond jewelry