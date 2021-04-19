Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to include the entire collection and prices from Christopher John Rogers for Target.

Our spring and summer wardrobe is now sorted. Christopher John Rogers will be joining Alexis and Rixo as Target’s newest collaborators for its Designer Dress Collection, set to drop on Sunday, May 16. More than 70 (that’s a seven followed by a zero) original styles from the designers will drop this spring in Target’s most size-inclusive, limited-edition collection to date.

“For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today,” Jill Sando, Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, said in an official statement. “With this spring collection, we’re celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love.”

This may be the one chance to snag an affordable piece from Rogers, the buzzy designer loved by everyone from Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama. The upcoming collection will retail from $40 to $60 and available in sizes XXS to 4X.

“Being able to translate the full fantasy of the brand into something that so many different types of people can access, it's made me so happy,” said Rogers during a private launch event with the designers of Alexis and Rixo on Wednesday.

Take a look at every dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target, along with prices, below, and keep your eyes glued to Target’s website for the collab’s official launch on May 16.

Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Puff Sleeve Shirtdress in Red, $60. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress in Yellow, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Plaid Long Sleeve Smocked Tie Waist Dress in Green, $60. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Puff Sleeve Dress, $60. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Puff Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress in BlackWhite, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Floral Puff Sleeve High-Low Dress, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Long Sleeve Two-Tone Shirt Dress in Pink, $60. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Mixed Checkerboard Puff Sleeve Shirtdress in Black/White, $60. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Plaid Wide Strap Tie Waist Dress, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Polka Dot Long Sleeve Dress in Green/Yellow, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Puff Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress in Yellow, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Puff Sleeve Volume Dress in Orange, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Sleeveless Ruffle Two-Tone Tiered Dress in Orange, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Striped Short Sleeve Shirtdress, $55. Courtesy of Target

Christopher John Rogers for Target Tie Strap High-Low Babydoll Dress in Green, $55. Courtesy of Target