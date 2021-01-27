Fashion
Keeping it fresh the whole decade long.
Tatyana Ali was more than Will Smith's baby cousin Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, she was also a sleeper street style icon of the '90s. From a beeper clipped onto her pleated tennis to a cloud-print, tie-dye crop top, Ali's '90s fashion moments have Gen Z written all over them.
