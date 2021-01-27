Erika Harwood
Tatyana Ali's Best '90s Fashion Moments Are Easy To Recreate

Keeping it fresh the whole decade long.

Tatyana Ali was more than Will Smith's baby cousin Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, she was also a sleeper street style icon of the '90s. From a beeper clipped onto her pleated tennis to a cloud-print, tie-dye crop top, Ali's '90s fashion moments have Gen Z written all over them.

