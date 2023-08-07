Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are long-established besties. The duo started hanging out in 2014 and haven’t stopped since, being spotted out in New York with the three Haim sisters and Blake Lively earlier this year (dream dinner party invite list tbh). Hadid has also been known to dance to a Taylor Swift song on TikTok, so it comes as little surprise that the BFF support is mutual. This month, Swift has been out and about in Los Angeles wearing Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence.

Swift wore the Guest in Residence Rib Body Suit, which is currently on sale for $95 on the brand’s website, in the color “blush”. The bodysuit comes in three colors, including navy and powder blue, each with contrasting ruffle trim and a scoop back. She styled the bodysuit with some white sneakers, shades, and some classic summer denim shorts.

Backgrid

Guest in Residence launched last September under Hadid’s creative direction with the mission of creating “future heirlooms” and knitwear pieces designed to “last years, not seasons”.

While we’re not surprised that Swift is supporting her bestie, the fact that the bodysuit is currently on sale is a major bonus for Swifties looking to recreate the look. We love famous Friends supporting their other famous friends' direct-to-consumer cashmere businesses.