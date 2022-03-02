Fashion
With viral handbags and prolific collaborations, Telfar Clemens is a name you can’t help but to know.
As one of fashion’s most talked-about designers in recent years, Telfar Clemens is building his brand around race, gender, and financial inclusivity, and it’s redefining the meaning of luxury one drop at a time.
Telfar Clemens, both the designer and his eponymous label, became a household name among fashion aficionados seemingly overnight. But as it turns out for the designer, acceptance into the luxury fashion space didn’t come quickly.