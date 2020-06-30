Erika Harwood
17 Tennis Skirts For An Anti-Shorts Summer Wardrobe

No racket required.

Whether you're an aspiring Naomi Osaka or didn't know there's a difference between the words "racket" and "racquet" until just now, there is a tennis skirt — summer’s go-to wardrobe staple — out there for you.

Not all pleated mini skirts are created equal, and that is especially true during the summer when lightweight and flowing fabrics are not just an option, but a written-in-stone requirement. These are not the wool mini skirts from a school uniform — though, we found a few plaid options if academia is your style inspiration — but its shorter, breathable relative you can actually live in. Or play tennis in. No pressure.

From high-waisted, heavily pleated options to bright patterned skorts (yes, skorts!), there is a tennis skirt to fit everyone's summer aesthetic this year, even if the closest you get to a tennis court is on your couch watching the U.S. Open. Sure, you could use those secret interior pockets to store spare tennis balls, or you could slip your phone in there and take your style off the court.

Below, some of the best tennis skirt options that would make you Wimbledon's best dressed (which isn't a real contest, but definitely should be).

Tessa Tennis Skirt
Garage

We're here for the pale yellow.

AE Super High-Waisted Pleated Tennis Skirt
American Eagle

A soft and stretchy skirt you'll want to wear off the court whenever you can.

Lite Skirt
Dona Jo

A touch of neon for a little '90s moment.

Pleated Yarn Tennis Skirt
Dynamite

This pleated tennis skirt comes in a bright white and neutral beige, but our favorite is this pastel blue.

Women's SPORT Roland Garros Culotte Skirt
Lacoste

These are actually shorts, but no one needs to know.

x REVOLVE Tennis Skirt DANZY brand:
Danzy

A skirt that was meant to be worn with the chunkiest sneakers you have.

A Game Mesh Skort
Athleta

Who doesn't love a skort?

Nike Court Dry Fit Club Skirt Short
Nike

Channel your inner Serena in a Nike mini.

Skort
Girlfriend Collective

Take advantage of the brand's limited-edition colors.

Tennis Skirt
Tna

The perfect retro skirt in the best range of muted hues.

High Rise Side Pocket Flared Tennis Skirt
Halara

Wait for it...hidden pocket!

'Tennis Luxe' logo pleated skirt in off white
Adidas Originals

For all of you hunting down that perfectly retro tennis skirt.

Matisse Charcoal Pleated Pocket Skort
J.ING

A Thom Browne-inspired skirt without the Thom Browne-inspired price tag.

Pleat Skirt
McQ Alexander McQueen

We'll take anything involving the word "McQueen."

Tennis Skirt
Los Angeles Apparel

The ultimate pleated skirt that comes in just about every color under the sun.

Match Point Printed Skort
Athleta

Because a camo option is necessary.

Dixon Skort
Amanda Uprichard

This all-black skirt can be dressed up or down.

