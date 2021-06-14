Teyana Taylor Is The Star Of Studs’ New Earrings Campaign

The sexiest woman alive has teamed up with Studs to give your ears the big drip you’ve been waiting for. Teyana Taylor stars in Studs’ new campaign for its recently released “Say It With Studs” collection, featuring some of Taylor’s favorite phrases in the form of bubble-letter earrings, including “big drip,” “NYC, vibe, baby,” and “f*ck y’all” for the your most expressive earscape yet.

“I’m thrilled to model in Studs’ new ‘Say It With Studs’ campaign. The brand and collection stand for bold self-expression, and with these new word earrings I can let my ear do the talking for me,” Taylor said in an official statement. “I chose ‘Big Drip,’ ‘NYC Vibe Baby,’ ‘F*ck Y’all,’ and ‘Big Mood’ as my earscapes because that’s my vibe. I love that you can mix and match these studs to create phrases that fit whatever mood you’re in.”

The full collection has a total of 20 words as studs, which can be bought as singles or pairs. The new drop also includes three different lengths of gold earring chains to create earring jackets so you can easily pair up and show off your own favorite phrases.

Shop Studs’ new collection over on the brand’s website, and check out photos from the campaign, starring Taylor herself, below.

Courtesy of Studs

Courtesy of Studs

Courtesy of Studs