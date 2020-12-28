The Ultimate Loungewear Essentials Guide, From Sweatsuits To "Coatigans"

Just in case you haven't heard yet, loungewear is here to stay. Different brands and designers have released countless cozy collections this year, making comfy clothes a top outfit choice for any occasion across the board. Plus, with a majority of these styles available in matching sets, the popular fashion item makes getting dressed quick and easy.

Although we're about to start a new year hopeful for heading back into an office or school full-time to show off some our post-quarantine fits, it's still too uncertain to tell when that will happen. For now, especially with the winter months getting colder, there's no better time to invest in some loungewear essentials, from the classic sweatsuit and matching shorts sets to warm robes and "coatigans." Whether you're in need of a new everyday hoodie for your next Zoom call or want to add more to your cozy wardrobe, we picked out our favorite loungewear pieces, below.

Loungewear Essential #1: Sweatsuit

Loungewear's hero piece? The classic sweatsuit, comprised of a crewneck sweatshirt (or pullover or zip-up hoodie) and a pair of a matching sweatpants. A majority of us lived in this look through much of 2020, and we don't see this one-and-done outfit going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, you'll probably stock up on some more in different colors, cuts, and styles.

Loungewear Essential #2: Shorts Set

A more warm-weather-friendly alternative to your sweats, this particular matching set can include bike shorts or a more roomy pair paired with just about any top style you want — an oversized tee, a cropped sweatshirt, or even a brightly colored bowling shirt.

Loungewear Essential #3: Leggings Set

Ditch the idea of teaming your leggings with whatever T-shirt you can find. When it comes to loungewear, matching your pieces is key, and that applies to legging sets, too, which you can wear with a tank, crop top, or sports bra.

Loungewear Essential #4: Robes and "Coatigans"

Nothing says lounging around like a good cozy robe. The prime relaxation garment has also inspired a few new styles to the loungewear category, including Offhours' signature Homecoat and the now-trending "coatigan," which is pretty much much a fun way to say coat and cardigan at one time.