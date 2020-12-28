Jacquelyn Greenfield
The Ultimate Loungewear Essentials Guide, From Sweatsuits To "Coatigans"

The loungewear movement is here to stay.

Just in case you haven't heard yet, loungewear is here to stay. Different brands and designers have released countless cozy collections this year, making comfy clothes a top outfit choice for any occasion across the board. Plus, with a majority of these styles available in matching sets, the popular fashion item makes getting dressed quick and easy.

Although we're about to start a new year hopeful for heading back into an office or school full-time to show off some our post-quarantine fits, it's still too uncertain to tell when that will happen. For now, especially with the winter months getting colder, there's no better time to invest in some loungewear essentials, from the classic sweatsuit and matching shorts sets to warm robes and "coatigans." Whether you're in need of a new everyday hoodie for your next Zoom call or want to add more to your cozy wardrobe, we picked out our favorite loungewear pieces, below.

Loungewear Essential #1: Sweatsuit

Loungewear's hero piece? The classic sweatsuit, comprised of a crewneck sweatshirt (or pullover or zip-up hoodie) and a pair of a matching sweatpants. A majority of us lived in this look through much of 2020, and we don't see this one-and-done outfit going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, you'll probably stock up on some more in different colors, cuts, and styles.

Almond Oil Tiér Hoodie
Tiér

This cream-colored hoodie is such a cozy shade and is made out of a thick French Terry cotton. Matching pants, $140.

iets frans… Overdyed Jogger Pant
Urban Outfitters

These sweatpants can sit high-waisted or low and look good either way. Matching top, $59.

Soho Pullover & Soho Sweatpant Set
Alo Yoga

This olive-colored set is made out of a oh-so-soft material while still staying very breathable.

Heaven Hoodie
Samariah Leah

In a signature denim blue, this vintage denim brand launched their first collection of loungewear. Matching pants, $120.

Christy Hoodie
Brandy Melville

Although the majority of Brandy’s clothing is one size fits most, their sweats are great quality at an affordable price. Matching pants, $32.

Loungewear Essential #2: Shorts Set

A more warm-weather-friendly alternative to your sweats, this particular matching set can include bike shorts or a more roomy pair paired with just about any top style you want — an oversized tee, a cropped sweatshirt, or even a brightly colored bowling shirt.

Kim Hemp Lounge Set
Free People

Big T-shirts and bike shorts are an ultimate cozy combo that can be worn anywhere.

SSENSE Exclusive Green Terry Port Shorts
Gil Rodriguez

A bright green pair of terry-cloth shorts that you'll want to wear out and show off, too. Matching terry bowling shirt, $51 (on sale from $125).

Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Shorts
Pangaia

These heavyweight shorts are made from either organically grown or recycled cotton and dyed with environmental practices in mind. Matching top, $120.

Saturday/Sunday Ellyn Cable-Knit Sweater Set
Anthropologie

You can't go wrong with a classic cable-knit sweater set.

Romee Set
Alamour the Label

It’s soft, it’s pink, and it’s fluffy — what’s not to love about this set? Matching robe, $99.

Loungewear Essential #3: Leggings Set

Ditch the idea of teaming your leggings with whatever T-shirt you can find. When it comes to loungewear, matching your pieces is key, and that applies to legging sets, too, which you can wear with a tank, crop top, or sports bra.

Cotton Lounge Bundle
Skims

Kim Kardashian's Skims famous Cotton collection now offers its ribbed leggings and tank as a set.

Scooped Up Tight Legging Set
Naked Wardrobe

Chocolate is the warm cozy neutral of the season right now and this super stretchy set is double-lined, making it warm enough for the colder months.

Luna Fluffy Leggings in Baby Blue
Meski

These leggings are extremely on trend with its nice and fluffy material in a bright baby blue. Matching top, $31.

Crush Luxform™ Leggings
Set Active

Set Active’s Luxform leggings are soft and smooth, and its signature high-waisted silhouette will keep you comfy while you work out or lounge around. Matching top, $58.

Garment Dye Legging
Los Angeles Apparel

These leggings are made from heavyweight cotton and spandex. Matching top, $60.

Loungewear Essential #4: Robes and "Coatigans"

Nothing says lounging around like a good cozy robe. The prime relaxation garment has also inspired a few new styles to the loungewear category, including Offhours' signature Homecoat and the now-trending "coatigan," which is pretty much much a fun way to say coat and cardigan at one time.

Oversized Cardigan
Joah Brown

This cream-colored oversized cardigan will work both indoors and outside.

Celine Grey Chenille Slouchy Cardigan
House of CB

Made out of soft chenille, this gray cardigan can fit in any wardrobe.

Babaton Retreat Cardigan
Aritzia

You'll want to wear this fluffy luxe cardigan over everything.

Splits59 Naomi Fleece Jacket
Revolve

This open fleece-lined jacket offers thumb holes and pockets for ultimate functionality.

Cardigan-Style Slip On Robe
Nap Loungewear

This cardigan is made from thick and heavy materials to keep you warm, yet still lightweight to the touch.

Homecoat
OFFHOURS

The Offhours Homecoat, made of French terry on the outside and soft T-shirt fabric on the inside, makes you feel like you're snuggled up with a blanket all day.