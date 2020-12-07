Copelyn Bengel
The 19 Coziest Teddy Coats And Jackets To Shop This Winter

Cocoon yourself in the season's warmest shearling.

With comfort dressing trending at an all-time high this year, it's no surprise that the fuzzy, cozy teddy coat has established its well-deserved place in nearly everyone's winter wardrobes. It's never been easier, or more acceptable, to cocoon yourself in a snuggly oversized fleece coat or jacket, and, luckily, there's an outerwear option for everyone.

Fluffy teddy coats are your secret recipe to dressing both chic and comfy. The same faux fur or shearling overcoat can be dressed up with a lacy slip dress or pared down over a monochromatic tracksuit. Although these days it's usually the latter, this fashion staple is guaranteed to be a worthwhile investment for seasons to come.

Iterations of these teddy coats and jackets range from German fashion label Hackesch's bubblegum-pink teddy to Farm Rio's sporty statement jacket to See by Chloé's graphic pullover and everything in between, including the no-fail, camel-colored teddy classic. If you're popping out to the store or going on a winter weekend getaway, this style is your trusty companion.

Check out some of our favorite teddy coats and jackets to help you stay warm, below.

Adele - Sustainable Faux Fur Bombers
La Seine & Moi

In a muted palette, this color-blocked bomber is 100% sustainably-made.

Faux Fur Coat
Sanctuary

With contrasting leather details, this coat gives the ultimate dichotomy of soft and hard.

Nikki Checked Faux Shearling Coat
Stand Studio

Known for its over-the-top faux coats, Stand Studio does not disappoint with this boxy checked shearling.

Tan Moto Bomber Jacket
Moon River

A casual staple, this vintage-style moto coat is dripping in fuzzy sherpa.

Multi Pullover Teddy Coat
See by Chloé

In a graphic black and white pattern, this eclectic pullover is the whole look.

Mixed Media Puffer Jacket
Andrew Marc

This mixed-media puffer is your holy grail coat for cold seasons ahead.

Anouck Ash Gray
Apparis

Available in a plethora of tones, this midi teddy coat is a staple throw-on for any occasion.

Audrey Colorblocked Faux Fur Coat
Anthropologie

This super-shaggy coat can be blanketed over any look for optimal coziness.

Long Sherpa Peacoat
Kendall + Kylie

This jewel-tone turquoise coat is the perfect topper to your neutral ensembles.

Nude Plaid Teddy Faux Fur Coat
Bernardo

With a subtle plaid pattern, this nude coat is vital to your winter closet.

Buttoned Fleece Jacket
Sincerely Tommy

This cool-girl jacket can be worn over a turtleneck with mom jeans or a satin skirt.

Wilder-Yes Camo Jacket
BB Dakota

This neutral camo will get along with all your cold-weather looks from casual to dressy.

Willow Fleece
Athleta

This cozy jacket is made of recycled polyester and has texture detailing reminiscent of your grandmother's mink.

Faux-Fur Teddy Coat
Lane Bryant

This is your classic teddy. Oversized and plush in a staple camel tone.

Teddy Over Coat Pink
Hackesch

For the girly girl, the perfect pink version of the teddy is here and it will keep you snug as a bug.

Lucy Floral Puffer
Farm Rio

A statement coat, this shearling puffer hybrid is reversible offering a shearling interior or exterior.

Golden Years Puffer Jacket
Unreal Fur

This is the marriage of two quintessential winter coats: the puffer and the teddy.

Trolley Coat
Reformation

This relaxed coat has a double-breasted trench silhouette with a charming shearling trim collar.

Olive Sherpa Bomber
4Twenty4

In a striking olive, this mid-length sherpa features tonal leather panels.