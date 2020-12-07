The 19 Coziest Teddy Coats And Jackets To Shop This Winter

With comfort dressing trending at an all-time high this year, it's no surprise that the fuzzy, cozy teddy coat has established its well-deserved place in nearly everyone's winter wardrobes. It's never been easier, or more acceptable, to cocoon yourself in a snuggly oversized fleece coat or jacket, and, luckily, there's an outerwear option for everyone.

Fluffy teddy coats are your secret recipe to dressing both chic and comfy. The same faux fur or shearling overcoat can be dressed up with a lacy slip dress or pared down over a monochromatic tracksuit. Although these days it's usually the latter, this fashion staple is guaranteed to be a worthwhile investment for seasons to come.

Iterations of these teddy coats and jackets range from German fashion label Hackesch's bubblegum-pink teddy to Farm Rio's sporty statement jacket to See by Chloé's graphic pullover and everything in between, including the no-fail, camel-colored teddy classic. If you're popping out to the store or going on a winter weekend getaway, this style is your trusty companion.

Check out some of our favorite teddy coats and jackets to help you stay warm, below.

