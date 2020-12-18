Britney Spears' 1999 Debut Got Its Own Fashion Collection With The Hundreds

If you're still holiday shopping for the pop culture lover in your life, then we've got the ultimate gift idea for you. Los Angeles-based streetwear brand The Hundreds recently dropped a collection inspired by Britney Spears, and the hoodies, T-shirts, outerwear, and more pay tribute to her ...Baby One More Time debut, featuring graphics of the 1999 album's song titles and lyrics ("When your dreams are fading, I'll be waiting").

The collection also includes portraits from some of the pop star's famous photo shoots and performances, as well as an oversized football jersey that's an homage to Spears' own baggy athletic look from back in the day. And, of course, a '90s-inspired fashion launch wouldn't be complete without some throwback styles. The collection also boasts puffy pullover jackets with Spears' signature flower motif and mock-neck fleeces with "1999" detailing.

"Britney Spears was the soundtrack to that time in our lives," the brand shared on its blog. "Whether you played her debut album on non-stop repeat in your Discman or just simply couldn’t escape the Diamond-certified classic anywhere you went, Britney left her mark on each and every one of us. This collection celebrates that colossal moment in time."

The Hundreds' x Britney Spears collection is available now online. See more of the pieces, below.

Courtesy of The Hundreds

