The Most Memorable Fashion Moments At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The who’s who of the entertainment world presented some show-stopping fashion looks at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on December 6. Although the ceremony awarded winners of extraordinary talent across all genres, the star-studded event showed many of the attendees’ prizewinning fashion sense, too.

The purple carpet had nonstop head-turning ensembles — from vibrant colors and patterns, to intricate beaded designs and stunning classics — that lent to each celebrity’s signature style, with designs from the likes of Dior and Alexander McQueen stealing the show.

Below, see the most memorable celebrity fashion moments from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Billy Porter Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In a belted, fringed black top paired with wide slacks, Porter always turns a look that can’t be duplicated.

Olivia Wilde Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This lace gown by Dior is equal parts risqué and elegant.

Erika Jayne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Giving all body, Erika Jayne opted for a black-and-white Balmain dress.

Heather Rae El Moussa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Proudly holding her baby bump, the Selling Sunset star delivers confident beauty in a sparkly mesh David Koma dress.

Shania Twain Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rocking Barbicore pink hair, Twain graced the carpet in a custom leopard print silk and velvet gown by Rodarte.

Laverne Cox Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cox showed off her Collina Strada dress with a plunging scoop neckline.

Vanessa Hardy Villela Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Selling Sunset star looks poised and elegant in this detailed gown with a sweetheart neckline and cutout sides.

Heidi Klum Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Klum was a breath of fresh air in a bright green-and-white Maison Blanche dress by Yannik Zamboni paired with white thigh-high boots.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Twirling in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looks like a true Earth angel.

James Charles Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images With an open collar, the world-famous creator poses in a multicolored textured suit and lug sole shoes.

Lizzo Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Looking like a true rock star, Lizzo debuted a curly mohawk in a vibrant Alexander McQueen dress.

Maryse Mizanin Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images With a luscious blonde updo, she lends sophistication to the Barbiecore trend in a pink Alex Perry dress.

Chelsea Lazkani Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This nude beaded Walter Collection dress epitomizes grace with a high slit for some sex appeal.

Carmen Electra Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a blinged-out bralette and belt, Electra smizes with a smoudlering smokey eye.

Rachel Recchia Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images Wearing sheer arm-length gloves, she serves up a unique tuxedo vibe in her black body-con dress.

Check back for updates on more looks and details from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.