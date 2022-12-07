The Most Memorable Fashion Moments At The 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The who’s who of the entertainment world presented some show-stopping fashion looks at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica on December 6. Although the ceremony awarded winners of extraordinary talent across all genres, the star-studded event showed many of the attendees’ prizewinning fashion sense, too.
The purple carpet had nonstop head-turning ensembles — from vibrant colors and patterns, to intricate beaded designs and stunning classics — that lent to each celebrity’s signature style, with designs from the likes of Dior and Alexander McQueen stealing the show.
Below, see the most memorable celebrity fashion moments from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
Billy Porter Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
In a belted, fringed black top paired with wide slacks, Porter always turns a look that can’t be duplicated.
Olivia Wilde Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This lace gown by Dior is equal parts risqué and elegant.
Erika Jayne Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Giving all body, Erika Jayne opted for a black-and-white Balmain dress.
Heather Rae El Moussa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Proudly holding her baby bump, the
Selling Sunset star delivers confident beauty in a sparkly mesh David Koma dress. Shania Twain Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rocking Barbicore pink hair, Twain graced the carpet in a custom leopard print silk and velvet gown by Rodarte.
Laverne Cox Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Cox showed off her Collina Strada dress with a plunging scoop neckline.
Vanessa Hardy Villela Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The
Selling Sunset star looks poised and elegant in this detailed gown with a sweetheart neckline and cutout sides. Heidi Klum Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Klum was a breath of fresh air in a bright green-and-white Maison Blanche dress by Yannik Zamboni paired with white thigh-high boots.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Twirling in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez looks like a true Earth angel.
James Charles Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
With an open collar, the world-famous creator poses in a multicolored textured suit and lug sole shoes.
Lizzo Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Looking like a true rock star, Lizzo debuted a curly mohawk in a vibrant Alexander McQueen dress.
Maryse Mizanin Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
With a luscious blonde updo, she lends sophistication to the Barbiecore trend in a pink Alex Perry dress.
Chelsea Lazkani Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
This nude beaded Walter Collection dress epitomizes grace with a high slit for some sex appeal.
Carmen Electra Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a blinged-out bralette and belt, Electra smizes with a smoudlering smokey eye.
Rachel Recchia Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
Wearing sheer arm-length gloves, she serves up a unique tuxedo vibe in her black body-con dress.
