For the die-hard Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fans, who have been lusting after their closets since they slugged oversized hobo bags to class at NYU, this may be the most important news of the day. Mary-Kate joined forces with Montage's Marie Blanchet on a hand-selected collection of vintage items, which are now on sale through The Row's e-commerce site.

"For sure there are certain designers that I have collected over the years, but in general the approach for this project was very straightforward with pieces of exceptional design that we think will fit into the universe that we are aiming to create at The Row," Mary-Kate told Vogue over email. "At The Row, we have collaborated with several gallerists, architects, and designers over the years, selling furniture, art, objects, and jewelry. For us it has always been part of our vision to sell our collections in ever-changing atmospheres, to consider each location as unique and to curate what we sell in each store to enhance the client experience."

The curated sale includes dozens of vintage pieces from Chanel haute couture, Comme des Garçons, Maison Margiela, and many more. Take a look at some of the items available, below, and best of luck on scoring them.

Comme des Garçons, Skirt with Pin Fastening c. mid 1990 Courtesy of The Row

Issey Miyake, Oversized Raincoat c. 1979 Courtesy of The Row

Pierre Cardin, Black Release Tuck Cape Courtesy of The Row

Comme des Garçons, Navy Cutout Waistcoat c. 1986 Courtesy of The Row

Chanel, Haute Couture Navy Skirt Suit with Red Piping c. 1970 Courtesy of The Row

John Galliano, Black Kimono Dress S/S 1995 Courtesy of The Row

Issey Miyake, Navy Double Breasted Reversible Hand Stitched Coat c. mid 1990 Courtesy of The Row

Comme des Garçons, White Cotton Dress 1992 Courtesy of The Row

Y's by Yohji Yamamoto, Jupes-Cullote with Tie Waist c. 2000 Courtesy of The Row