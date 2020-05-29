Fashion
The 1999 film is still giving us summer style inspo.
The Virgin Suicides came out 21 years ago. Twenty. One. Years. It can now legally drink and is almost ready to graduate college. While we're many years removed from the late '70s-era film, it still holds a trove of fashion inspiration applicable to today's summer style.
For our latest edition of our NYLON series Private Icon, we shopped out items inspired by the movie's best fashion moments. From floral dresses to school uniforms, behold your Summer 2020 mood board.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The film's leading stars as the Lisbon sisters, including a then-17-year-old Kirsten Dunst, went heavy on the floral-printed dresses and nightgowns, complete with ruffled sleeves and cinched fabrics.