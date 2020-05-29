The Virgin Suicides came out 21 years ago. Twenty. One. Years. It can now legally drink and is almost ready to graduate college. While we're many years removed from the late '70s-era film, it still holds a trove of fashion inspiration applicable to today's summer style.

For our latest edition of our NYLON series Private Icon, we shopped out items inspired by the movie's best fashion moments. From floral dresses to school uniforms, behold your Summer 2020 mood board.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.