Anya Taylor-Joy And Tracee Ellis Ross Are Tiffany’s Newest Ambassadors

Tiffany & Co. has announced its new roster of global ambassadors. Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Eileen Gu, a pro skier and model, are now the faces of the luxury jewelry brand’s “T1” collection, which recently added a new bracelet style, earrings, and pendants. All three woman are known Tiffany fans, with Taylor-Joy wearing the brand’s jewels for her show-stopping emerald look at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“I love jewelry that has symbolism in it,” said Anya Taylor-Joy in an official statement. “I love it to mean something to me. It doesn’t necessarily have to mean anything to anybody else, but I like to look down at my fingers and have a story.”

For Ross, the appointment is a personal one. Her love of the brand goes all the way back to her childhood.

“Growing up, I would often wander through the flagship store on Fifth Avenue, imagining myself as a grown woman wearing the bold elegance of Tiffany’s signature diamonds. All these years later, to be the face of this iconic brand and to represent the ‘T1’ collection is a dream come true,” said Ross in an official statement. “Shooting the campaign was a welcome moment of inspiration and glamour after the challenging year that we’ve all experienced.”

The first full campaign with the three women, titled “Give Me The T,” will debut on June 15. Check out the photos of Ross, Taylor-Joy, and Gu in their first campaign for Tiffany & Co., below.

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co.