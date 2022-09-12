A Look At Tommy Hilfiger’s Stormy, Star-Studded NYFW Front Row

After a three-year hiatus, Tommy Hilfiger returned to New York Fashion Week on Sunday, debuting an oversized, over the top “See Now, Buy Now” collection at the Skyline Drive In that took everyone by storm — literally. Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (who closed out the show with a surprise performance), Shawn Mendes and more trekked to Brooklyn in the rain with their sartorial A-games (and umbrellas) in tow. Here’s a look at the best fashion that happened off the runway.