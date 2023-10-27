Fashion

Turn Heads With These 8 Elevated Athleisure Looks From GLOWMODE

Explore the high-shine collection of leggings, jumpsuits, and more.

Written by Marie Lodi

Elevated athleisure, or ‘fitness fashion,’ as some style experts have begun to call it, is a truly limitless aesthetic. Whether you prefer to wear an oversized tee or a matching athleisure set, these multi-hyphenate workout clothes can be just as appropriate for dinner at a fancy restaurant as they are in an actual Pilates class. If you’re looking for activewear pieces that are versatile enough to wear beyond the gym, GLOWMODE is the place to set your sights. With a vast selection of leggings, jumpsuits, and crop tops, the brand has a wide variety of pieces to optimize your outfits, no matter what’s on the calendar that day.

GLOWMODE’s latest Foiled Leather collection is suitable for both cardio and cocktails — all you have to do is work in a little bit of styling magic. The shiny, leather-looking material takes the concept of simple black leggings to another level. You’ll be able to mix and match with other pieces in your closet, plus your favorite jewelry and accessories, to elevate any day-to-night ensemble. Each piece is comfortable and affordable, so you can remain stylish and confident (without bruising your bank account). Ahead, see eight of the top styles from GLOWMODE’s Foiled Leather line, alongside styling tips to help curate your looks.

Foiled Leather Effect 24" Leggings
GLOWMODE

Black leggings may be essential in every wardrobe, but there’s nothing basic about this luxe-looking foiled leather pair. Switch out your sneakers for high heels and add a going-out top for your next happy hour with friends.

Foiled Leather Effect Sports Bra
GLOWMODE

You’ll want to wear this square-neck sports bra everywhere, thanks to its integrated bra cups and stitch-free design. Pair with your favorite silver necklaces and bracelets for easy accessorizing on a night out.

Foiled Leather Effect Cat Jumpsuit
GLOWMODE

The structured waist on this one-piece jumpsuit sculpts and slims while offering support and comfort during your weight-training class (or while grabbing your morning coffee). It also has clever bonuses in its design — if you happen to forget a hair tie, the back zipper has removable tabs to use as hair bands. Brilliant.

Foiled Leather Effect Longsleeve Shirt
GLOWMODE

This sparkly long-sleeve top hosts a world of styling possibilities. Pair the slim-fit top with jeans for a date night, or wear it with a pleated mini skirt for a weekend of shopping.

Foiled Leather Effect V-Shaped Leggings
GLOWMODE

If you gravitate towards retro clothing, you’ll love this ’70s-inspired flared pant. Wear the pants to dance class to be best-dressed, or pair them with a fuzzy cropped sweater when meeting up with friends for dinner.

Matte Leather Effect Side Slits Flare Leggings
GLOWMODE

With a V-cut waist and split hems, these flared leggings will turn heads, no matter where you wear them. Their matte leather look makes them ideal for AM-to-PM wear, especially when paired with sky-high platform boots.

Foiled Leather Effect High-Neck Tank
GLOWMODE

In the mood to try something new? Trade out your typical tank for this lush green one, which comes in a beautiful metallic leather finish. Let it shine by wearing it with high-waisted slacks and an oversized cardigan.

Foiled Leather Effect Side Pocket Shorts
GLOWMODE

These biker shorts come in a super chic, crocodile-embossed design. Wear them with your favorite chunky dad sneakers for a weekend spent just chilling out at home.