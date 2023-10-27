Turn Heads With These 8 Elevated Athleisure Looks From GLOWMODE

Elevated athleisure, or ‘fitness fashion,’ as some style experts have begun to call it, is a truly limitless aesthetic. Whether you prefer to wear an oversized tee or a matching athleisure set, these multi-hyphenate workout clothes can be just as appropriate for dinner at a fancy restaurant as they are in an actual Pilates class. If you’re looking for activewear pieces that are versatile enough to wear beyond the gym, GLOWMODE is the place to set your sights. With a vast selection of leggings, jumpsuits, and crop tops, the brand has a wide variety of pieces to optimize your outfits, no matter what’s on the calendar that day.

GLOWMODE’s latest Foiled Leather collection is suitable for both cardio and cocktails — all you have to do is work in a little bit of styling magic. The shiny, leather-looking material takes the concept of simple black leggings to another level. You’ll be able to mix and match with other pieces in your closet, plus your favorite jewelry and accessories, to elevate any day-to-night ensemble. Each piece is comfortable and affordable, so you can remain stylish and confident (without bruising your bank account). Ahead, see eight of the top styles from GLOWMODE’s Foiled Leather line, alongside styling tips to help curate your looks.